Twenty years after scoring breakout success with his song “I’ll Be,” country/pop singer-songwriter Edwin McCain finds rewards in the smaller details of life.
There’s connecting with audiences in more intimate venues. Writing about the micro rather than the macro. Finding time to pursue business ventures outside of performing and touring. Realizing that he secretly enjoys earlier showtimes because he doesn’t have to stay up so late.
The South Carolinian musician will get some of those rewarding details when he comes to perform Saturday night at The Backyard. McCain, 48, will perform with his trio of longtime saxophone player Craig Shields and guitarist Larry Chaney, who’ve backed him onstage for 28 and 21 years, respectively.
The trio setup enables McCain to interact more closely with his audience. “It’s a pretty conversational show . . . (with) music from 10 different albums. It’s way more enjoyable for me to play in that intimate setting,” he said in a recent phone interview, conducted while checking his outdoor properties in South Carolina.
Playing a show that’s closer to the fans makes it easier to use dynamics to communicate a song better. “(Singer-songwriter) David Wilcox showed me that the most powerful moment comes after the quietest,” he said. “What matters is the space between the notes.”
The combination of those spaces, notes and words has given an enduring power to such McCain hits as the romantic “I’ll Be,” “I Could Not Ask for More” and “Walk With You,” which have become standards in the wedding song and romance ballad repertories. They also continue to crop up as singers’ selections in such television contests as “American Idol” and “The Voice.”
McCain now finds himself writing about the truth found in a closer look at life, such as a daughter’s handprints on a wall, rather than the broad strokes he favored early in his career. Time causes that shift in perspective and McCain has found his audience has changed with him.
“I started to have more fans thank me for a 7 p.m. start time and I realized my audience is me,” he laughed. “If your show starts at 7, you’re home by 9:30 and can take care of the baby sitter . . . The 48-year-old me would not be a friend of the 28-year-old me.”
McCain’s show at The Backyard, for the record, will start around 8:30 p.m.
The Waco visit brings McCain back to Texas, a state with strong fan support for him over the years.
Mentioning his guitarist’s roots in Dripping Springs reminded McCain of the two albums he recorded at Willie Nelson’s Pedernales Recording Studio. In Texas during the controversial election of George W. Bush over Al Gore, which made the phrase “hanging chads” a buzzword, McCain recalled seeing a yard sign that said, “Don’t blame me. I voted for Willie,” and realized he had soulmates.
“If I hadn’t been married at the time, I’d be living in Austin now,” he said.
It’s McCain’s first time in Waco and there are Waco connections he wouldn’t have had early in his career: a new next-door neighbor from Waco, a wife who immediately thought of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ “Fixer Upper” and his own experience with a reality television series.
McCain’s passion for boats and sailing found expression in Animal Planet’s 2015 boat renovation series “Flipping Ships.” Based on the work of his boat restoration company Boats Have Souls, “Flipping Ships” followed McCain and a disparate crew of craftsmen and boat aficionados as they remodeled or renovated a boat on each episode.
The pace of television production, however, led him to step away when “Flipping Ships’” first run finished. “Each episode was 48 minutes long and it would take 15 days to shoot one episode,” he explained. “Restoring a small boat takes months, however, and you’re trying to fit all of that work into 15 days.”
A mistake made in a home renovation may not be life-threatening, but it’s a different matter for something built to travel over water, he said. An episode where a throttle control was reversed made McCain think long and hard. “I got to the point where I thought somebody’s going to get hurt bad doing this,” he said.
McCain also decided he didn’t want to add any personal conflict or emotion where none existed simply to draw viewer attention, particularly at the expense of what he wanted to share, the personal stories and skills of some of the people he worked with.
He still is involved in side projects, one of which involves a Greenville, South Carolina, company developing a plasma incinerator that would vaporize trash and create a gas fuel as byproduct.
That project has pulled together a team with wide-ranging skills, political views and personality types, and that experience mirrors what McCain has found in two decades of touring and performing: Despite a national political polarization, more unites people than divides them once you get them to meet and interact, he said.
“I’ve played for RNC (Republican National Committee) members, DNC (Democratic National Committee) members, NRA (National Rifle Association) members and I’ve officiated at a lesbian wedding,” he said. “They are all generally benevolent people.”