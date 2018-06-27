Singing got Connie Smith into country music some 50 years ago, made her a star and still gives her joy in front of an audience.
Although her 53 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame indicates more to her career than just a pretty voice, Smith, 76, identifies first and foremost as a singer in a world of entertainers.
“I just loved to sing,” she recalled in a recent phone interview from Nashville, Tennessee. Her singing brought the Indiana native to Nashville more than 50 years ago and led producer and guitarist Chet Atkins to sign her to RCA Records, then the top country label, in 1964.
That started a long career that would see three No. albums; 20 Top 10 hits like “Once a Day,” “Just One Time” and “If It Ain’t Love (Let’s Leave It Alone);” and 11 Grammy Award nominations.
She brings that voice — and song catalog — to Waco Friday night when she and her four-piece band perform at the Waco Hippodrome.
“I feel like I was one of the fortunate ones starting when I did. I got to be around George Jones, Merle Haggard and Ray Price,” she said. “I’ve always loved the traditional sound.”
It was a time where country artists had distinctive styles and Smith’s was her voice, backed by a steel guitar. “The business is different now. (Nashville then) had room for a million different singers, but only room for one of each. If you weren’t one of those, you didn’t make it,” she said.
“Three notes into a song and you knew if it was a Loretta Lynn song or a Floyd Cramer song. They all had their sounds and it was part of their personality,” she said.
Making it personal
Smith, like Patsy Cline, became known for making her songs sound personal and she was held in high esteem by such peers as Jones, Elvis Presley and, most recently, Dolly Parton.
Smith’s fans proved more consistent than her luck with recording labels as she left RCA in 1973 to go to Columbia Records, then Monument, Epic and finally Warner Brothers, due in part to juggling music with raising five children.
Her personal life stabilized with her fourth and present husband, country star Marty Stuart, whom she married in 1997 and continues to write and work with. She occasionally goes out on tours with him — he recently completed a 40-day tour with Chris Stapleton — but enjoys her longtime relationship with the Grand Ole Opry, which, among other things, allows her to perform close to home. “I am at the Grand Ole Opry a lot and my band loves it,” she said with a laugh.
When she does travel, she’s happy to see Texas on an itinerary. “Texas is still all about the music. It’s one of the reasons I love to come to Texas,” she said.
Friday’s show will feature Smith backed by a tight band, singing songs she made famous and other songs she likes. “If I get to where I don’t like a song, there’s no need to keep singing them,” she said.