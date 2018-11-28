Waco stages ring again with music this weekend with national and regional tours dropping in to add country, classic hits, Las Vegas pop and Americana before Christmas music starts to dominate.
Here’s a sampling of who’s in town this week:
- Moe Bandy, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Bandy left rodeoing for country music as a young man and found success in the 1970s and 1980s with his traditional sound a contrast to the country pop coming from Nashville and outlaw country from Austin. Best known for his 1975 hit “Bandy the Rodeo Clown,” he tallied some 15 Top 10 country songs in his career, including “I Cheated Me Right Out of You,” “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life” and “Till I’m Too Old To Die Young.”
- Gary Morris, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Fort Worth native Morris has won acclaim on both the country music and theatrical stages. On the country side, he has 12 albums and five No. 1 songs, including “Wind Beneath My Wings,” which won him 1984 Song of the Year honors from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He also earned critical praise for his role as Jean Valjean in the Broadway musical “Les Miserables” and costarred with Linda Ronstadt in a 1984 production of the Puccini opera “La Boheme.”
Morris comes to Waco in support of his latest album, “Sense Of Pride.”
- Parker McCollum and Koe Wetzel, “Naughty or Nice Tour,” 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Wetzel and McCollum, two of the hottest acts in Texas country, are no strangers to Waco or The Backyard, playing to rowdy crowds whenever they come. This time, they’ve teamed up for a holiday “Naughty Or Nice Tour,” which stops at The Backyard on Tuesday. Not sure how naughty it gets, but it’s a safe bet they’ll lean more toward that than the nice side.
- Josh Abbott with Jake Ward, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
Another heavy hitter in the Texas country scene, Josh Abbott and his band also count Waco a regular stop on their cross-state tours. One of his most personal songs debuted this summer, but at a private function: his July wedding to Taylor Parnell and the song he wrote — with its line “Taylor-made for me” — for her.
- David Ramirez with Thomas Csorba, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $15.
Austin-based Americana singer-songwriter David Ramirez returns to a familiar Waco stage, the backyard one at Common Grounds, for a Saturday night show. The veteran singer-songwriter is coming off a summer tour where he invited audiences to tape his show, but no word whether that’s in play for his Common Grounds performance.
Opening for him is another familiar Americana performer in Waco, Houston native and Baylor grad Thomas Csorba.
- “The Crooner” starring Andy Meadows, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $28 and $15.
Singer and band leader Andy Meadows, backed by a nine-piece ensemble, mixes Big Band, pop, blues and western swing in a show that echoes a Las Vegas floor show or dinner theater.