Hayden Smith, lead singer for the Waco band When Forever Ends, admits that coffeehouse Common Grounds, the venue for his band’s show on Saturday night, doesn’t readily spring to mind when thinking of Christian heavy metal rock.
“Common Grounds is not a metal venue at all. It definitely caters to the singer-songwriter,” he said. Venues for hard rock groups in Waco are few and far between outside of the occasional show at Spin Connection, however, so the band had contacted Common Grounds last spring simply for a chance to play.
That chance came in April in a three-band show that When Forever Ends headlined and drew more than 100 fans, to Smith’s delighted surprise. That opened the door for a second show, which comes Saturday when Rewound Generation and Doubting Thieves join When Forever Ends in concert.
Smith joined the band about five years ago, invited by WFE’s guitarist and songwriter Caleb Radle, a fellow church member. Smith sees the band more as a faith ministry than worship band — “We share the message of Jesus in a non-preachy way,” he said — but he’s proud of the band’s compelling sound and musicianship.
“We play good music,” he said. “We’re very serious and proud in what we create.”
Joining Smith and Radle are bassist Jake Sanchez and drummer Brennan Butts, a lineup that has found a stability that has led to the recording and release of an album, “Return to your Rest,” in February.
In the past, a Christian metal band might find criticism from Christians who didn’t like the genre’s sound and heavy metalers disdainful of its message. Smith said When Forever Ends hasn’t experienced much from either side, possibly because of the band’s focus on quality.
“We’re making something objectively good,” he said.