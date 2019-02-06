Two rock-flavored bands out to expand their fan bases play shows on consecutive nights this week at Common Grounds coffeehouse.
For Cade Foehner, who plays Saturday night, the mission is to transition fans who watched him rise in “American Idol” from a performer in front of a camera and national audience to a live musician on stage.
The native Texan finished fifth in the 16th season of “American Idol,” a run that caught the attention of millions of viewers and led to his participation in a 47-city “American Idol” tour. Foehner’s ability on guitar, on which he plays a fusion of rock, blues and country, earned him first place in the Texas 10 Under 20 competition at the 2014 Dallas International Guitar Festival.
He’s back touring with his four-piece rock ’n’ roll band and Waco comes at the close of a run through Texas. “It’s kinda like a big thank-you to my state for their support,” he said, calling from his home in Shelbyville. “Waco was obviously one of the ones we wanted to go to.”
Foehner’s live show introduces fans to his music and playing for more than one song at a time — the format of “American Idol” — with room for fans to move. “It’s live music. You can get up and get around,” he said.
Foehner released a single, “Breathe Out,” last spring and heads back to Nashville next month for a songwriting session. Past songwriting collaborations had Foehner teaming with writers for such country stars as Eric Church and Tim McGraw.
While his music may be ear-catching, the band leader’s guitar is eye-catching, a turquoise-studded electric by guitar maker Teye. Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson had one that mesmerized Foehner, a big fan of the Crowes, and a major reason he wanted to get one after winning the Texas 10 Under 20. “Those guitars are the most fantastically sounding and playing,” he said. In tribute to Foehner’s playing and his “American Idol” success, Robinson later gave the Texas musician one of his Teyes, with a possible joint songwriting session in his future, Foehner said.
For Will Hunter and his band Pacific, Friday’s show builds from exposure at a Waco house concert last year to a band stopping in Waco while on the Texas leg of a regional tour. Opening for Pacific are Jacob Humber and More Than Sparrows.
“We wanted to come back and say hey to all our new friends,” said Hunter, who with his brother, a Nashville producer, started Pacific. “We’re bringing a light show and louder instruments.”
Touring is the next stage up for Hunter and the five-man Pacific, which released its first EP in early 2018, following it with two singles. Hunter grew up in Tyler, where he found writing songs even more fun than playing guitar in a high school band. Following his sister’s lead, he attended Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he majored in Religion and the Arts and graduated last year.
Pacific released its debut EP early last year, following it up with two singles. The latter, “WYAF,” dropped three weeks ago and has enjoyed the best reception from fans. “We’ve got big hopes for the year,” Hunter said.
A personal relationship proved the inspiration behind “WYAF” and Hunter hopes that the band’s songs and style, a blend of ’00s alt-rock and power pop, prove hard to pigeonhole. “We’re the sort of band that can go deep and suddenly break into laughter in the next moment,” he said.
And the name Pacific? “All my heroes grew up by oceans and surfers. I felt like I was disadvantaged in a lot of ways . . . so I decided to make an ocean,” he said.