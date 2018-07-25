It’s hard to sum up the Nashville musical duo Dailey & Vincent in a few words. Dailey & Vincent, for instance, is short for Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, but they’re more than two performers, often playing with a backing band, as they will at their Aug. 2 show at the Waco Hippodrome.
They’re known for bluegrass music, but their shows weave bluegrass, traditional country, gospel and Americana music with a touch of broad humor.
They tour frequently, but also host the national “The Dailey & Vincent Show” on the RFD-TV cable channel, a weekly radio show on Nashville’s WSM-AM and frequently perform at the nationally telecast Grand Ole Opry, of which they’re members.
They’ve won Dove Awards (four), International Bluegrass Music Association (35) and Grammy (three, individually) awards, plus three Grammy Awards nominations as a group.
And, if one wanted to drop names, they’ve plenty of names to drop. Dailey, a Gainesboro, Tennessee native, played and sang for years with bluegrass band Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. He also participated on several Gaither Homecoming recordings by gospel music icon Bill Gaither.
Vincent, who hails from Kirksville, Missouri, and whose sister is contemporary bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent, played for more than 10 years with Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder.
The two have performed and recorded with a Who’s Who of country, Americana and bluegrass music over the years: Dolly Parton, Earl Scruggs, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, John Hartford, Bruce Hornsby, Norah Jones and more.
Both grew up with a mix of bluegrass, country and church music, Dailey in Tennessee and Kentucky, Vincent in Missouri, before the two ended up as professional musicians in Nashville. They knew each other for years as fellow musicians and friends before the popular response to a 2003 duet on the Christmas song “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” encouraged them to form a duo.
It’s no surprise that when Dailey, speaking by phone on his way home from New York City, emphasizes the end result of a D&V concert more than its components.
The Waco Hippodrome show will feature a full D&V band of 10 musicians, with various combinations of duos, trios, quartets and instrumentals, and music genres that blend bluegrass, Americana and gospel. The show’s two stars always stay afterwards to sign autographs and pose for fans’ pictures.
“We will do every thing in our power to entertain you. So you feel the music, feel the lyrics, feel the harmonies,” Dailey said. “When you come to a Dailey & Vincent show, it’s a 90-minute ride to fight the stress and troubles of the day.”