Singer-songwriter Bart Crow and his band return for a second Fight For Five benefit this Saturday at Karem Shrine, but the Austin musician doesn’t plan on anything different than giving his best.
“For us, it’s just another gig and we want to do the best we can,” he said, speaking from his home in Austin. “But it’s a charity event and that makes my heart happy.”
Crow and his band will perform with iconic Texas singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard in a Kick Off to Summer fundraiser to defray medical costs for the five Lochridge-Priest workers injured in a June 26 explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville.
They come back to Waco after releases of the singles “Wheels” and an updated version of his biggest hit “Wear My Ring.” There’s a five-song EP waiting in the wings for the Austin singer whose music mingles a blue-collar flavor of country, rock and blues. Its title, “I’m Not Finished,” however, may refer to the reason why it hasn’t been released: Crow admitted he keeps forgetting to approve the final artwork for the project.
The former veteran and father of three has pursued music as a career since 2005. He’s found a measure of success through six No. 1 hits in Texas, five albums and a regional following, but his philosophy of entertaining his listeners hasn’t changed much, he said. “Being in Texas, people are working hard, living and trying to scratch out a living,” he said. “Man, we just like to have fun. We’re really that simple.”