Austin-area singer-songwriter Austin Meade doesn’t quite fit the stereotype of a Texas country performer with his long hair, half-arm of tattoos and an affinity for loud rock guitars, but that’s because stereotypes can mislead.
He’s also the son of a Baptist pastor, holds a degree in agricultural business from Texas A&M University and calls Cross Canadian Ragweed and Tom Petty his guiding stars.
Meade, 25, comes back to Waco for a Saturday night show at The Backyard, a return visit for him after opening there for the likes of the Eli Young Band and Parker McCollum. Those shows were for full houses and Meade was encouraged enough by the response to put Waco on his list.
“Waco is a growing territory for us,” he said in a recent phone interview. Meade and his four-piece band come in advance of the March 1 release of his second album, “Waves,” which he says shows a maturing songwriting seasoned by post-college experience.
Born in Fort Worth, Meade grew up in five towns across central and south Texas, the consequence of his father Dean serving in the Air Force then later working as a youth minister and pastor in Baptist churches.
Meade’s father, in fact, took him to rock concerts, exposed him to a lot of rock and country and nudged him into performing in church bands. Meade started with the drums, then the guitar, the latter coming in a baptism of, well, chords.
“One week they needed someone to play guitar for church. Dad told me I had two days to learn three songs, so I learned,” he said.
Meade took his musical interests to college at Texas A&M , where he found the fertile country songwriting scene that spawned such stars as Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and, more recently, William Clark Green and Granger Smith.
College Station proved a good beginning for a performer and writer, he said, with its mix of college kids and the family values crowd. The lessons learned from the business side of his ag business degree proved useful in starting up his music career while at school. “What you use to sell corn, cattle and cotton, I’ve been using for merchandise and live shows,” the 2015 graduate said. Meade and his band play about 150 dates a year, not necessarily a grueling schedule but one that’s continually busy.
Surfing leads to ‘Waves’
“Waves,” his second album after “Chief Of The Sinners” and his fourth recording release, draws from his days surfing in south Texas when waiting for the right wave paid off in surfing delight. “You might have to go through a bad set of waves, but I would just work my way through and wait for what my perfect wave might be,” he explained. His listeners Saturday will get a good taste of the new album. “For sure, we’re playing a lot of tunes (from ‘Waves’) at the show,” he said.
As a young musician, Meade already has worked through several band lineups and a robbery after a gig in St. Louis. “And you can’t call Dad to help you out,” he said. “It’s been big life change for me. You graduate from college and then realize all the bills are due.”
Meade doesn’t worry much about fitting neat musical boxes and says it hasn’t been a problem with audiences. “Just make sure you’re honest and true in your songwriting,” he said. The Texas songwriter, who lives near Buda, finds himself experimenting with songs that overlap and entwine, playing back-to-back numbers in concert or on his recordings. “I like to make people think a little,” he noted.
Meade also holds stories in his tattooed arm, which sports a one-third sleeve of work. It started when he was 16 as a favor to a freshly unemployed tattoo artist and now incorporates symbols reminding him of his parents, grandparents and sister.
The first in his family to get a tattoo, he found the chilly initial reception from his mom and grandparents not shared by others in his family. Meade’s dad and aunts now have joined the needled scene. “Once I jumped off the cliff, they said, ‘I’m coming with you’,” he chuckled.