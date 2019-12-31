Concerts
Albert and Gage, Waldo’s Coffeehouse, 8 p.m. Friday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco, 4209 N. 27th St.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox featuring Ken Elliott as Elvis, John McAnally, Royce Montgomery, the Starlettes and Sandra Hawkins as Tina Turner, 7 p.m. Jan. 9, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.; $14, $12 for senior adults. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $42.75, $192.75 VIP.
The Electric Cowboys, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 11, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Dennis O’Hagan, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Tow’rs, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Waco 100 Blowout with Jon Wolfe, Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler and Billy Latham and the Bad Habits, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $75 VIP.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
The Brook & The Bluff with Stephen Day, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Will Reagan and Andrew Marie, Vacancy and Low Tour, 8 p.m. Jan. 25, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-35.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome; $10.
Logan Samford, 9 p.m. Feb. 1, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Bart Crow, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99.75-$49.75.
The Morticians Valentine’s Day party, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32 and $10.
Trent Cowie Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Candlebox, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Paul Brock Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, students $5.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. March 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Local bands
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras, First Friday jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Michael Saldana, 9 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8 p.m. Saturday, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Upcoming
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7-10 p.m. Jan. 10, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Sami Brown, 8 p.m. Jan. 11, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 4 p.m. Jan. 12, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Alamo Basement, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 pm. Jan. 29, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Ballards, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
On stage
H Comedians Landry and Cam Bertrand, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $35. Collin Moulton and Mark Evans, Jan. 9-11. John Wesley Austin and Jamie Ward, Jan. 16-18. Tracy Smith and Jason Allen King, Jan. 23. Mike Speenberg and Lee Hardin, Jan.30.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Always, Patsy Cline,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
“Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 30-31, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25-26, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
“The Coronation of Poppea,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-31, 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 18-23, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, Feb. 19-21, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, 7 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.
Art
Joel Edwards and Brad Settles: “One Land: Two Perspectives,” through Jan. 20, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“The Wandering Artisans Excursions in Monochrome,” through January, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
”Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and ”John Hartley: Played In America,” Jan. 14-March 1, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
“Spirited: Temperance, Prohibition and Soda Pop,” through Tuesday, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Sunday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters is “The Grudge.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
