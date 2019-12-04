Concerts
Baylor Singing Seniors, “Sing We Now of Jesus,” 4 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library, 710 Speight Ave., and 4 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave.
Baylor Bronze handbell choir, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Christmas edition featuring Doug and Linda Hughes, Raini and Stormi Rae, The Starlettes featuring Glenda Cheek and Tracy Mueck, the Baylor Singing Seniors and the Robinson Church of Christ Praise Team, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, free for those younger than 12.
“A Baylor Christmas” with Baylor Choirs and Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; tickets $25, available online at baylor.edu/tickets.
Highlander Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
H Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Fa La La La Divas, fundraiser for ARC Opportunity Center, 7 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $25.
H Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum, Naughty and Nice Tour, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35, sold out.
H Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dale Watson and his Lone Stars, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dance Hall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $15.
Kody West, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15 at outhousetickets.com.
Backyard Christmas Concert with Josh Huser, Lauren January, Eric Huggins, John Dempsy, Jessica Lewis and Clinton Bon Slaughter, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, “Christmas Jazz,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Baylor Chamber Singers Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library, 710 Speight Ave.
Waco Community Band, “A Holiday Celebration,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Upcoming
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Cody Jinks with Nikki Lane, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $125-$25.
“The Nutcracker,” Ballet Frontier of Texas and Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Waco Hall; $60-$40.
Sing-Along Messiah, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.
“A Festival of Nine Carols and Lessons,” 6-7 p.m. Dec. 15, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St.
Gimbles Family Christmas with Katie Shore, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $15 and $10.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Hayden Haddock, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Waylon Jennings & Lefty Frizzell Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.
Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
Brett Hendrix Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Josh Evett Band, New Year’s Eve party, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35.
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Extraco Events Center.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Jon Wolfe, Roger Creager and Kevin Fowler, Jan. 18, Extraco Events Center.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Hippodrome; $55-35.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Whiskey Myers street party, April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Chuck Jennings Trio (jazz), 6 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Tejano Storm, 7 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Max, Lynette and Steven, 8 p.m. Saturday, Blue Dog Wine and Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Deon Q and Joel McCray (R&B/jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Huser Brothers Band, Friday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Winterfest, 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Bare Arms Brewing, 2515 La Salle Ave.
Rewind Party Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, 9874 State Highway 6, Hallsburg.
H Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Christmas show, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.; $20.
DW Blues Band, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Fenix Theory, Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new winery).
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
On stage
H “Rhinoceros,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for those with Baylor ID, students, senior adults and military.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10 and $8, Sunday matinee sold out.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Improv, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50, $10.50.
Christmas Stand Up Comedy Show with Michael McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” musical revue, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $15 and $5.
“A Christmas Carol” radio show, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50 (includes dinner and drinks).
“Ebenezer’s Christmas,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10, $8 for those 12 years and younger.
“The Nutcracker,” Ballet Frontier of Texas and Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Waco Hall; $60-$40.
“The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
William Lee Martin — The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
New Year’s Eve comedy show with Landry and Cam Bertrand, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 31, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $59, available online at thesilodistrict.com.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
Jesus Rivera one-man show, Friday through December, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave. Cafe and Pan Dulce with the artist, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday.
“Marsha Wilson: Burning Memories,” Friday through December, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 4-9 p.m. Friday.
Print and portfolio sale, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“One Land: Two Perspectives,” Joel Edwards and Brad Settles show preview, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Dec. 22, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Charles Wallis: Expressionist Landscapes,” through Dec. 29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
Etc.
Christmas at the Silos, Friday-Saturday and Dec. 13-14, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Concert by Shane & Shane and Phil Wickham, 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, concert by Drew and Ellie Holcomb, 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 14; concerts sold out. Ice skating at the Silos, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14; $15, $10 for children 2-12, children younger than 2 not allowed.
Waco Wonderland, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Heritage Square. Christmas tree lighting and fireworks, 7 p.m. Friday. Christmas parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Austin Avenue to Heritage Square.Dr Pepper Christmas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.; free.Christmas on the Brazos, “Songs of the Season,” 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Historic Waco Foundation historic homes (Earle-Napier-Kinnaird House, 814 S. Fourth St.; McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.); $20 for all three houses. Candlelight tours, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14, East Terrace.
“Spirited: Temperence, Prohibition and Soda Pop,” through Jan. 7, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Dark Waters” and “Playmobil: The Movie.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
