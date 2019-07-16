Local celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on Saturday will feature some metaphorical looking up with some feet-on-the-ground walking and dancing.
The looking up, or perhaps forward into the future, comes as part of “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap,” several space-related activities at the Mayborn Museum. Don Kaderbek, with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 project, will talk about today’s space industry at 11 a.m. At noon, Trey Cade, director of the Baylor Institute for Air Science, will talk about space weather while former Associated Press aerospace reporter Ronald Thompson will talk about his experience in covering America’s space race with the Soviet Union. The talks wind up at 1 p.m. with a SpaceX engineer discussing the design and construction of rocket engines.
The museum’s Design Den will provide a space-related hands-on activity for kids involving the design of a lunar colony, with a model built from recyclable materials.
The Mayborn is currently hosting the touring exhibit “Be The Astronaut” and the locally created “SpaceX: This Is Rocket Science” exhibit. Admission to Saturday activities is the museum’s regular admission of $8, $7 for senior adults and $6 for children.
Dancing will take place Saturday night with the Mayborn reopening at 7 p.m. for “Party Like It’s 1969.” The museum will be set up like a 1960s moon landing watch party, complete with televised footage of the landing, Motown music from the Austin band Groove Knight and ’60s-themed hors d’oeuvres and mocktails, the latter featuring one flavored by the ’60s orange drink mix Tang. Those attending the dance, which ends at 10 p.m., are encouraged to wear 1960s dress.
Tickets for “Party Like It’s 1969” are $35 and available online through Friday.
Walking feet on the ground will get their chance late Saturday afternoon when the monthly Waco Walks holds a twilight walk featuring Steven Moss, author of “We Could Not Fail: The First African Americans in the Space Program.” Moss will talk about the space program and his findings during the two-mile walk in uptown Waco.
The walk begins at 7 p.m. at Community Bank and Trust, 1800 Washington Ave. Walkers are encouraged to wear light-colored or reflective clothing and bring water if needed.