Close readers of the Waco Hippodrome movie listings who've noticed three movies listed for daily screenings rather than the usual two may have suspected why: the Hippodrome's three new screening rooms are now open for business.
The three theaters, located on the Eighth Avenue side of the downtown Waco theater and restaurant, started welcoming customers sometime last week in a soft opening after a recent $3 million renovation, said marketing director Carina Yebra.
That renovation also included a new ground-level restaurant, The Raleigh, and a third-floor rooftop patio, The Hightop, both of which are open and operating as well.
The three theaters, with reclining seats and call buttons to summons service staff for food orders, carry the names of former Waco movie houses, the Orpheum, the Imperial and the Strand. Each theater's storefront window carries a short history of its namesake.