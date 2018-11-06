Waco-area residents with old home movies or videos who would like them digitized for free can take advantage this week of the "Texas Film Round-Up" offer from the Texas Archive of the Moving Image.
The archive, the Texas Film Commission and the Waco-McLennan County Library are collaborating on the round-up, with the libraries accepting films and video that the archive will digitize, then return to their owners.
The trade-off for the digitization is that the archive gets a copy that it keeps in its publicly accessible holdings. For a taste of the Waco-related items in the archive, check out this link.
The material turned in for digitization needs to have a Texas connection: Texas-related, shot by or featuring Texans, or made in Texas. There's a limit of 50 movies and 10 videotapes per person.
Early drop-off starts today, Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., with advance drop-offs at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The central library, at 1717 Austin Ave., will be the drop-off location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
