The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE Rated R. A morgue worker finds herself trapped with a corpse that might be demon-possessed. Gruesome images and terror. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B BOY ERASED Moving story of a young gay man (Lucas Hedges) whose Christian parents put him in a homosexuality conversion therapy program, told with surprising empathy for all. Rated R. Some profanity, sexual content including an assault, brief drug use. 1 hour, 55 minutes. CG16.
B+ CREED II Strong story of family legacy in an effective sequel that has fighter Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) taking on the son of the Soviet boxer who killed his father. Rated PG-13. Profanity, a scene of sensuality, sports action violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018) Charming artwork and a sweet message lifts new animation of classic Seuss story, featuring voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, far above 2000 live-action version. Rated PG. Brief rude humor. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD Engaging, but overstuffed second film of the “Harry Potter” prequel finds Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies searching for an escaped, dangerous wizard on the eve of World War II. Rated PG-13. Sequences of fantasy action. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B THE FRONT RUNNER Compelling and relatively even-handed look at the sexual scandal and media coverage that forced Democratic candidate Gary Hart (Hugh Jacksman) to drop his 1988 presidential bid. Rated R. Profanity including sexual references. 1 hour, 53 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN Special effects more than actual scares drive this family-friendly sequel to the film adaptation of R.L. Stine’s horror stories for kids. Rated PG. Rude humor and language, some thematic content, scary creature action and images. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ INSTANT FAMILY Uneven story with a surprisingly serious streak has Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg suddenly discovering life as parents when they agree to be foster parents for a teenager and her two siblings. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, some drug references. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C NOBODY’S FOOL Tyler Perry comedy has wild Tiffany Haddish providing romantic advice for better-behaved sister Tika Sumpter, but there’s too little Haddish, too much romcom cliche. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, drug material. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16.
C+ THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS Visually impressive and musically rich, but dramatically lacking fantasy that imagines Nutcracker owner Clara (an impressive Mackenzie Foy) on an adventure to unite the ballet’s fairylands. Rated PG. Some mild peril. 1 hour, 39 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN Robert Redford continues to charm as an aging bank robber fighting time and avoiding the law. Features scenes filmed in Waco. Rated PG-13. Brief strong language. RJ16.
B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ ROBIN HOOD (2018) Youthful, action-filled and free-wheeling Robin Hood origin story with Taron Egerton as the title character. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive references, extended sequences of violence and action. 1 hour, 56 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN Smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, anchored by their great performances, make this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love one of the best. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
C VENOM Latest Marvel superhero movie, with an alien-possessed reporter the title character, skates along the edges of camp, careening between comedy and horror. Rated PG-13. Profanity, intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16.
B WIDOWS Viola Davis is riveting as a criminal’s widow who assembles a female crew to push back when their husbands’ rivals try to muscle them over debts and deals. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual content and nudity, violence. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
MIRAI Animated Japanese feature about a four-year-old who finds his younger sister can travel through time. 7 p.m. Wednesday (subtitled) and 12:55 p.m. Dec. 8 (dubbed). CG16.
HOME ALONE Popular 1990 comedy about a boy (Macaulay Culkin) left behind on a family vacation who defends his home from burglars. Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. WH.
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “THE MAGIC FLUTE” The Metropolitan Opera production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” directed by Julie Taymor and starring Matthew Polenzani, Nathan Gunn and Rene Pape. In English. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. RJ16.
POKEMON THE MOVIE: THE POWER OF US Animated feature has Ash and Pikachu trying to save Fula City and its wind festival. 12:55 p.m. Saturday (dubbed). RJ16, CG16.