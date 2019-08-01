The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff — sorry — of the “Fast & Furious” action series finds stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Hard not to surpass F&F’s stuntwork, but they try. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
C ALADDIN Live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has solid acting (particularly Will Smith and Naomi Scott), but Guy Ritchie’s direction is a live mess. Rated PG. Some action/peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C ANNABELLE COMES HOME The doll Annabelle attracts yet another violent haunting, an installment in the “Annabelle” series made slightly better by a young, solid cast. Rated R. Horror violence and terror. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B CRAWL Tight, tense, short action movie about a woman and her father trapped in an alligator-infested house during a hurricane. Rated R. Brief profanity, bloody creature violence. 1 hour, 28 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE LION KING Live action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated musical shows that lifelike realism doesn’t create emotional heft. Rated PG. Some thematic events, sequences of violence and peril. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Two actors (Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio) skirt the fringe of success — and the Manson family — in a fading late ‘60s Hollywood. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug use, some strong graphic violence. CG16, RJ16.
B THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 Solid sequel finds the cats and dogs dealing with new humans and perceived perilous challenges. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16.
B SPIDER-MAN; FAR FROM HOME An appealing Tom Holland provides a winning freshness as the Spider-Man franchise moves to a London-based adventure. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, brief suggestive comments, sci-fi violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C STUBER Flat buddy comedy in which an Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) tries to please his cop passenger (Dave Bautista) in pursuit of a criminal. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual references, brief graphic nudity, frequent violence. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A TOY STORY 4 A new owner for some of “Toy Story’s” beloved characters plus new toys and top-notch animation make No. 4 a worthy follow to the three before it. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ YESTERDAY Intriguing premise — what would the world be like without the Beatles and their songs? — that turns instead into just another romantic comedy. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive content. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
DR. WHO: THE END OF TIME 10TH ANNIVERSARY Anniversary screening of the last episode with David Tennant as Dr. Who. 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
DRUM CORPS INTERNATIONAL: BIG, LOUD & LIVE 16 15 drum corps compete at the annual DCI World Championship Prelims. 5:30 p.m. Thursday. RJ16.
SILHOUETTE A couple that lost a daughter tries to escape their pain, but find the past won’t leave them. Part of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival’s Summer Indie Series. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.