For those wanting to maximize their viewing of Oscar-nominated performances, here's short notice of a chance to see Melissa McCarthy (Best Actress) and Richard E. Grant (Best Supporting Actor).
The Waco Hippodrome is screening "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 4-6. It's a story of an out-of-work writer (McCarthy) who finds a second (and illegal) career in forging letters from literary celebrities.
The movie's also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.
The Oscars will be awarded on Feb. 24, televised on ABC.