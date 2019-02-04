FILM-BEST-SURPRISES

Oscar-nominated Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy star in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

 Fox Searchlight — Mary Cybulski

For those wanting to maximize their viewing of Oscar-nominated performances, here's short notice of a chance to see Melissa McCarthy (Best Actress) and Richard E. Grant (Best Supporting Actor).

The Waco Hippodrome is screening "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 4-6. It's a story of an out-of-work writer (McCarthy) who finds a second (and illegal) career in forging letters from literary celebrities.

The movie's also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Oscars will be awarded on Feb. 24, televised on ABC.

Tribune-Herald entertainment editor