The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON Jillian Bell gives an engaging, scruffy performance in her first film lead role as a young woman who reluctantly starts running to lose weight, then gains self-confidence in the process. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexuality, some drug material. 1 hour, 43 minutes. CG16.
C THE GOLDFINCH John Crowley’s adaptation of Donna Tartt’s dense, Pulitzer Prize winning novel about a terrorist attack survivor and a rare painting looks good, but proves too stuffed and emotionally cool. Rated R. Profanity, drug use. 2 hours, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B HUSTLERS A captivating Jennifer Lopez carries a story of New York strippers who sting their well-heeled clients despite an awkwardly structured plot. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual material, nudity, drug content. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
D ANGEL HAS FALLEN Flat, muddled action thriller has ex-Secret Service agent (Gerard Butler) on the run after a presidential assassination attempt. Rated R. Frequent profanity, violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE ANGRY BIRDS 2 Light-hearted, jokey tone makes an entertaining sequel as birds and pigs unite against an aerial threat. Rated PG. Rude humor, action. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16.
D DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD Mishmash of a script leaves live-action adaptation of animated series “Dora the Explorer” lost in both city and jungle. Rated PG. Some impolite humor, action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff — sorry — of the “Fast & Furious” action series finds stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Hard not to surpass F&F’s stuntwork, but they try. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED Pulse-racing sequel finds four female high school students scuba-diving in a sunken Mayan city inhabited by giant blind sharks. Rated PG-13. Some bloody images, brief rude gestures, creature-related violence and terror. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16.
B GOOD BOYS Somewhat sweet and good-natured if raunchy comedy about innocent tweens scheming to get into a neighborhood kissing party. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, all involving teens. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B IT CHAPTER TWO Satisfying, if overpacked, sequel that finds the children terrorized by Pennywell the clown haunted by nightmares when they return as adults to confront him. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some crude sexual material, disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout. 2 hours, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ THE LION KING Live action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated musical shows that lifelike realism doesn’t create emotional heft. Rated PG. Some thematic events, sequences of violence and peril. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Two actors (Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio) skirt the fringe of success — and the Manson family — in a fading late ’60s Hollywood. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug use, some strong graphic violence. RJ16.
