The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B+ AD ASTRA Brad Pitt delivers a mesmerizing performance as an astronaut charged to find his missing father. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, bloody images, some violence. RJ16, CG16.
C+ DOWNTON ABBEY A 1927 royal visit to the English estate proves the plot device that involves many of the characters of the television series in a visually rich, but crowded film that still should entertain those fans. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, thematic elements. 2 hours, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR RAMBO: LAST BLOOD Rambo crosses the border to rescue a friend’s daughter from a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Profanity, drug use, grisly images, strong graphic violence. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
D ANGEL HAS FALLEN Flat, muddled action thriller has ex-Secret Service agent (Gerard Butler) on the run after a presidential assassination attempt. Rated R. Frequent profanity, violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE ANGRY BIRDS 2 Light-hearted, jokey tone makes an entertaining sequel as birds and pigs unite against an aerial threat. Rated PG. Rude humor, action. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16.
B BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON Jillian Bell gives an engaging, scruffy performance in her first film lead role as a young woman who reluctantly starts running to lose weight, then gains self-confidence in the process. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexuality, some drug material. 1 hour, 43 minutes. CG16.
D DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD Mishmash of a script leaves live-action adaptation of animated series “Dora the Explorer” lost in both city and jungle. Rated PG. Some impolite humor, action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ THE FAREWELL Awkwafina delivers a nuanced performance as a young Chinese-American conflicted by a family decision to use a wedding as a get-together for a grandmother unaware she’s dying. Rated PG. Brief profanity, thematic material, some smoking. 1 hour, 40 minutes. WH.
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff — sorry — of the “Fast & Furious” action series finds stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Hard not to surpass F&F’s stuntwork, but they try. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C THE GOLDFINCH John Crowley’s adaptation of Donna Tartt’s dense, Pulitzer Prize winning novel about a terrorist attack survivor and a rare painting looks good, but proves too stuffed and emotionally cool. Rated R. Profanity, drug use. 2 hours, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B GOOD BOYS Somewhat sweet and good-natured if raunchy comedy about innocent tweens scheming to get into a neighborhood kissing party. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, all involving teens. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B HUSTLERS A captivating Jennifer Lopez carries a story of New York strippers who sting their well-heeled clients despite an awkwardly structured plot. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual material, nudity, drug content. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B IT CHAPTER TWO Satisfying, if overpacked, sequel that finds the children terrorized by Pennywell the clown haunted by nightmares when they return as adults to confront him. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some crude sexual material, disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout. 2 hours, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
