The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR THE ADDAMS FAMILY 3D animated feature has the drolly macabre Addams Family moving to New Jersey and facing a reality TV show host. Rated PG. Macabre and suggestive humor, some action. CG16, RJ16, WH.
D GEMINI MAN A surprisingly charmless Will Smith fails to rescue a muddled, lifeless action film that has him as an assassin facing his younger self. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, frequent action and violence. RJ16, CG16.
NR JEXI A man finds his smart phone monitors his sex life. Rated R. Frequent profanity and strong/crude sexual content, graphic nudity, 1 hour, 24 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
C+ ABOMINABLE Sweet, cuddly, but bland American-Chinese animation about a girl who discovers a yeti living above her Shanghai apartment and takes him on a cross-China journey. Rated PG. Mild rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 37 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ AD ASTRA Brad Pitt delivers a mesmerizing performance as an astronaut charged to find his missing father. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, bloody images, some violence. RJ16, CG16.
C+ DOWNTON ABBEY A 1927 royal visit to the English estate proves the plot device that involves many of the characters of the television series in a visually rich, but crowded film that still should entertain those fans. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, thematic elements. 2 hours, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff — sorry — of the “Fast & Furious” action series finds stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Hard not to surpass F&F’s stuntwork, but they try. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B GOOD BOYS Somewhat sweet and good-natured if raunchy comedy about innocent tweens scheming to get into a neighborhood kissing party. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, all involving teens. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16.
B HUSTLERS A captivating Jennifer Lopez carries a story of New York strippers who sting their well-heeled clients despite an awkwardly structured plot. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual material, nudity, drug content. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B IT CHAPTER TWO Satisfying, if overpacked, sequel that finds the children terrorized by Pennywell the clown haunted by nightmares when they return as adults to confront him. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some crude sexual material, disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout. 2 hours, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B JUDY Renee Zellweger’s mesmerizing performance as Judy Garland during a 1969 London performance run carries this otherwise standard bio pic. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, thematic content, smoking, substance abuse. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16.
C+ THE LION KING Live action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated musical shows that lifelike realism doesn’t create emotional heft. Rated PG. Some thematic events, sequences of violence and peril. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16.
C OVERCOMER Thin, sometimes preachy story about a reluctant cross country coach in a small town who rediscovers his spark in training a talented female runner. Rated PG. Some thematic elements. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16.
B THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON Sweet, soulful tale of a boy with Downs Syndrome who runs away from his residential center to become a professional wrestler. Rated PG-13. Frequent profanity, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16.
D RAMBO: LAST BLOOD Exploitative, sadistic and violent sequel in which Rambo crosses the border to rescue a friend’s daughter from a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Profanity, drug use, grisly images, strong graphic violence. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGSALIEN 40th anniversary of the Ridley Scott thriller about a deadly shape-shifting creature on a deep space transport. 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. RJ16.
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “TURANDOT” Director Franco Zeffirelli’s production of the Puccini opera about a mysterious suitor trying to win an aloof Chinese princess, starring soprano Christine Goerke and tenor Yusev Eyvazov. 3 hours, 20 minutes. 11:55 a.m. Saturday. RJ16.
ROB ZOMBIE’S 3 FROM HELL Encore screening of director Rob Zombie’s latest blood-spattered horror movie. 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
SKID ROW MARATHON Documentary about a Los Angeles running club that transforms the homeless, recovering substance abusers and parolees who are members. 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT Jay and Silent Bob return to stop yet another Hollywood movie about them. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. RJ16.
THE RIVER AND THE WALL Documentary that follows a team of conservationists who travel the 1,200-mile Texas-Mexico border on mountain bike, horseback and canoe. Part of Baylor University’s Movie Mondays. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.
