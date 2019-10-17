The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL A supernatural catfight between fairy godmother Angelina Jolie and prospective mother-in-law/queen Michelle Pfeiffer never materializes, with a special effects heavy battle between kingdoms instead. Rated PG. Brief scary images, intense sequences of fantasy action and violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP Survivors of the zombie apocalypse in the original go on the road for a former non-zombie colleague. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual and drug content, bloody violence. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
C+ ABOMINABLE Sweet, cuddly, but bland American-Chinese animation about a girl who discovers a yeti living above her Shanghai apartment and takes him on a cross-China journey. Rated PG. Mild rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 37 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ AD ASTRA Brad Pitt delivers a mesmerizing performance as an astronaut charged to find his missing father. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, bloody images, some violence. CG16.
C THE ADDAMS FAMILY Largely bland, tame 3D animated feature has the drolly macabre Addams Family moving to New Jersey and facing a reality TV show host. Rated PG. Macabre and suggestive humor, some action. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ DOWNTON ABBEY A 1927 royal visit to the English estate proves the plot device that involves many of the characters of the television series in a visually rich, but crowded film that still should entertain those fans. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, thematic elements. 2 hours, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff — sorry — of the “Fast & Furious” action series finds stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Hard not to surpass F&F’s stuntwork, but they try. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. CG16.
D GEMINI MAN A surprisingly charmless Will Smith fails to rescue a muddled, lifeless action film that has him as an assassin facing his younger self. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, frequent action and violence. RJ16, CG16.
B GOOD BOYS Somewhat sweet and good-natured if raunchy comedy about innocent tweens scheming to get into a neighborhood kissing party. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, all involving teens. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16.
B HUSTLERS A captivating Jennifer Lopez carries a story of New York strippers who sting their well-heeled clients despite an awkwardly structured plot. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual material, nudity, drug content. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B IT CHAPTER TWO Satisfying, if overpacked, sequel that finds the children terrorized by Pennywell the clown haunted by nightmares when they return as adults to confront him. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some crude sexual material, disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout. 2 hours, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D JEXI Sloppy, mindless comedy about a man who finds his smart phone monitors his sex life. Rated R. Frequent profanity and strong/crude sexual content, graphic nudity, 1 hour, 24 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B JUDY Renee Zellweger’s mesmerizing performance as Judy Garland during a 1969 London performance run carries this otherwise standard bio pic. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, thematic content, smoking, substance abuse. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16.
C+ THE LION KING Live action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated musical shows that lifelike realism doesn’t create emotional heft. Rated PG. Some thematic events, sequences of violence and peril. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16.
C OVERCOMER Thin, sometimes preachy story about a reluctant cross country coach in a small town who rediscovers his spark in training a talented female runner. Rated PG. Some thematic elements. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16.
B THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON Sweet, soulful tale of a boy with Downs Syndrome who runs away from his residential center to become a professional wrestler. Rated PG-13. Frequent profanity, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16.
D RAMBO: LAST BLOOD Exploitative, sadistic and violent sequel in which Rambo crosses the border to rescue a friend’s daughter from a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Profanity, drug use, grisly images, strong graphic violence. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGSTHE RELIANT Christian action movie starring Kevin Sorbo in which siblings fleeing post-apocalyptic violence take up guns and find their parents. 7 p.m. Thursday. RJ16.
STORIES BEYOND BORDERS Five short films about immigrant families and communities affected by the crackdown by immigration authorities. Sponsored by Waco Immigrants Alliance. 7 p.m. Tuesday. WH.
END GAME Documentary that looks at hospice and palliative care in the final stages of life. Part of Baylor University’s Movie Mondays series. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.
