The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C+ BLACK AND BLUE Moderately suspenseful, but largely one-note drama about a rookie black cop (Naomie Harris) who captures a murder on her body camera and must eludee both criminals and fellow officers. Rated R. Profanity, violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR COUNTDOWN A nurse finds an app that predicts the time of death and realizes the clock is running on her own. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE Story of the 1925 sled journey to deliver a crucial diphtheria antitoxin to Nome, Alaska. Rated PG. Some profanity, thematic material, smoking, brief bloody images. 1 hour, 27 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR JESUS IS KING IMAX presentation of Kanye West’s Sunday Service filmed in Arizona’s Roden Crater. CG16.
C+ WESTERN STARS Bruce Springsteen turns director in this look at songs, his and others’, about the West in history and myth. Rated PG. Brief profanity, some thematic elements, alcohol and smoking images. 1 hour, 23 minutes. CG16.
Also showing
C+ ABOMINABLE Sweet, cuddly, but bland American-Chinese animation about a girl who discovers a yeti living above her Shanghai apartment and takes him on a cross-China journey. Rated PG. Mild rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 37 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C THE ADDAMS FAMILY Largely bland, tame 3D animated feature has the drolly macabre Addams Family moving to New Jersey and facing a reality TV show host. Rated PG. Macabre and suggestive humor, some action. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ DOWNTON ABBEY A 1927 royal visit to the English estate proves the plot device that involves many of the characters of the television series in a visually rich, but crowded film that still should entertain those fans. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, thematic elements. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16.
D GEMINI MAN A surprisingly charmless Will Smith fails to rescue a muddled, lifeless action film that has him as an assassin facing his younger self. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, frequent action and violence. RJ16, CG16.
B HUSTLERS A captivating Jennifer Lopez carries a story of New York strippers who sting their well-heeled clients despite an awkwardly structured plot. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual material, nudity, drug content. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B IT CHAPTER TWO Satisfying, if overpacked, sequel that finds the children terrorized by Pennywell the clown haunted by nightmares when they return as adults to confront him. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some crude sexual material, disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout. 2 hours, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D JEXI Sloppy, mindless comedy about a man who finds his smart phone monitors his sex life. Rated R. Frequent profanity and strong/crude sexual content, graphic nudity, 1 hour, 24 minutes. RJ16.
C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B JUDY Renee Zellweger’s mesmerizing performance as Judy Garland during a 1969 London performance run carries this otherwise standard bio pic. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, thematic content, smoking, substance abuse. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16.
