The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR ARCTIC DOGS Animated feature about a fox who organizes a rag-tag bunch of animals to foil a walrus’ plot to melt the Arctic. Rated PG. Rude humor, some mild action. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B HARRIET Cynthia Erivo’s steely performance as the title character lifts a somewhat safe, straight-forward account of ex-slave freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, thematic content throughout, violent material. 2 hours, 5 minutes. CG16.
B THE LIGHTHOUSE Offbeat drama about two 1890s lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson) driving each other mad. Rated R. Some profanity, sexual content, nudity, disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16.
C+ MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN Edward Norton wrote, directed and stars in a story of a ’50s detective with Tourette’s syndrome who stumbles into a deeper tale of urban corruption — much like a lesser New York “Chinatown.” Rated R. Frequent profanity including some sexual references, brief drug use, violence. 2 hours, 24 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Cliched, shallow script and choppy action sequences make the latest “Terminator” release just another franchise filler. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, frequent violence. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
Also showing
C+ ABOMINABLE Sweet, cuddly, but bland American-Chinese animation about a girl who discovers a yeti living above her Shanghai apartment and takes him on a cross-China journey. Rated PG. Mild rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 37 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C THE ADDAMS FAMILY Largely bland, tame 3D animated feature has the drolly macabre Addams Family moving to New Jersey and facing a reality TV show host. Rated PG. Macabre and suggestive humor, some action. CG16, RJ16.
C BLACK AND BLUE Compelling, but one-note action drama about a rookie cop fleeing both criminals and fellow officers after her body camera captures a murder. Rated R. Profanity, violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C COUNTDOWN Largely rote thriller about a nurse who finds an app that predicts the time of death and realizes the clock is running on her own. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ DOWNTON ABBEY A 1927 royal visit to the English estate proves the plot device that involves many of the characters of the television series in a visually rich, but crowded film that still should entertain those fans. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, thematic elements. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16.
D GEMINI MAN A surprisingly charmless Will Smith fails to rescue a muddled, lifeless action film that has him as an assassin facing his younger self. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, frequent action and violence. RJ16, CG16.
B HUSTLERS A captivating Jennifer Lopez carries a story of New York strippers who sting their well-heeled clients despite an awkwardly structured plot. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual material, nudity, drug content. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16.
C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL A supernatural catfight between fairy godmother Angelina Jolie and prospective mother-in-law/queen Michelle Pfeiffer never materializes, with a special effects heavy battle between kingdoms instead. Rated PG. Brief scary images, intense sequences of fantasy action and violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
D RAMBO: LAST BLOOD Exploitative, sadistic and violent sequel in which Rambo crosses the border to rescue a friend’s daughter from a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Profanity, drug use, grisly images, strong graphic violence. RJ16.
C+ WESTERN STARS Bruce Springsteen turns director in this look at songs, his and others’, about the West in history and myth. Rated PG. Brief profanity, some thematic elements, alcohol and smoking images. 1 hour, 23 minutes. CG16.
C+ ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP Survivors of the zombie apocalypse in the original go on the road for a former non-zombie colleague. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual and drug content, bloody violence. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGSTHE CONTEST YouTube star Dan TDM leads the audience in an interactive game between competing “tribes.” 12:55 p.m. Saturday RJ16.
CHRISTMAS JARS A reporter tries to find the identity of the person leaving jars of cash for those in need during the holiday season. 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
LYNYRD SKYNYRD Concert film drawn from iconic Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.” 7 p.m. Thursday. RJ16.
ZERO WEEKS Documentary making a case for paid family or personal leave for workers. Part of Baylor University’s Movie Mondays. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.