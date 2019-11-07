The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.

New in theaters

C+ DOCTOR SLEEP Uneven hybrid of tribute to Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” (bad choice) and a continuation of that story into contemporary psychic/vampire territory (workable). Rated R. Profanity, nudity, drug use, some bloody images, disturbing and violent content. 2 hours, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.

C LAST CHRISTMAS Holiday rom-com (Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding) set in Brexit London that’s not so much com as good intentions on diversity and kindness. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual content. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

C MIDWAY Realistic visual effects outweigh a cliched script and characters in this film about the pivotal 1942 World War II naval battle between American and Japanese forces. Rated PG-13. Profanity, smoking, scenes of war violence. 2 hours, 18 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

D PLAYING WITH FIRE Contrived, largely humorless comedy about California “smoke-jumping” firefighters (led by John Cena) stuck with caring for small children they’ve rescued. Rated PG. Rude humor, some suggestive material, mild peril. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

Also showing

B+ AD ASTRA Brad Pitt delivers a mesmerizing performance as an astronaut charged to find his missing father. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, bloody images, some violence. CG16.

C THE ADDAMS FAMILY Largely bland, tame 3D animated feature has the drolly macabre Addams Family moving to New Jersey and facing a reality TV show host. Rated PG. Macabre and suggestive humor, some action. CG16, RJ16.

D ARCTIC DOGS Uninspired, derivative animated feature about a fox who organizes a rag-tag bunch of animals to foil a walrus’ plot to melt the Arctic. Rated PG. Rude humor, some mild action. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

C BLACK AND BLUE Compelling, but one-note action drama about a rookie cop fleeing both criminals and fellow officers after her body camera captures a murder. Rated R. Profanity, violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

C COUNTDOWN Largely rote thriller about a nurse who finds an app that predicts the time of death and realizes the clock is running on her own. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

C+ DOWNTON ABBEY A 1927 royal visit to the English estate proves the plot device that involves many of the characters of the television series in a visually rich, but crowded film that still should entertain those fans. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, thematic elements. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16.

D GEMINI MAN A surprisingly charmless Will Smith fails to rescue a muddled, lifeless action film that has him as an assassin facing his younger self. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, frequent action and violence. CG16.

B HARRIET Cynthia Erivo’s steely performance as the title character lifts a somewhat safe, straight-forward account of ex-slave freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, thematic content throughout, violent material. 2 hours, 5 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

C MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL A supernatural catfight between fairy godmother Angelina Jolie and prospective mother-in-law/queen Michelle Pfeiffer never materializes, with a special effects heavy battle between kingdoms instead. Rated PG. Brief scary images, intense sequences of fantasy action and violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.

C+ MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN Edward Norton wrote, directed and stars in a story of a ‘50s detective with Tourette’s syndrome who stumbles into a deeper tale of urban corruption — much like a lesser New York “Chinatown.” Rated R. Frequent profanity including some sexual references, brief drug use, violence. 2 hours, 24 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

