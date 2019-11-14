The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.

New in theaters

C CHARLIE’S ANGELS Reboot of women-driven 2000 action film, itself an update of the 1970s television show, adds little new and a lot old. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, action and violence. RJ16, CG16.

B+ FORD V FERRARI The human conflict between upstarts and company men is as engaging as the high-speed racing action in this account of the 1966 LeMans battle between automakers Ford and Ferrari. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, peril. 2 hours, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

C THE GOOD LIAR Enjoyable acting from Ian McKellen and Helen Mirrin in a story of a senior citizen con that doesn’t quite satisfy. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, some strong violence. RJ16, CG16.

B+ JOJO RABBIT Audacious, satiric yet sometimes moving coming-of-age comedy about a young boy in Nazi Germany whose imaginary friend is Hitler. Rated PG-13. Profanity, mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16.

A PARASITE Korean thriller about two families in conflict that’s also a strong commentary on class warfare. Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, some violence. 2 hours, 12 minutes. CG16.

Also showing

C THE ADDAMS FAMILY Largely bland, tame 3D animated feature has the drolly macabre Addams Family moving to New Jersey and facing a reality TV show host. Rated PG. Macabre and suggestive humor, some action. CG16, RJ16.

D ARCTIC DOGS Uninspired, derivative animated feature about a fox who organizes a rag-tag bunch of animals to foil a walrus’ plot to melt the Arctic. Rated PG. Rude humor, some mild action. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16.

C COUNTDOWN Largely rote thriller about a nurse who finds an app that predicts the time of death and realizes the clock is running on her own. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

C+ DOCTOR SLEEP Uneven hybrid of tribute to Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” (bad choice) and a continuation of that story into contemporary psychic/vampire territory (workable). Rated R. Profanity, nudity, drug use, some bloody images, disturbing and violent content. 2 hours, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.

C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” action series with stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 18 minutes. CG16.

B HARRIET Cynthia Erivo’s steely performance as the title character lifts a somewhat safe, straight-forward account of ex-slave freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, thematic content throughout, violent material. 2 hours, 5 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

C LAST CHRISTMAS Holiday rom-com (Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding) set in Brexit London that’s not so much com as good intentions on diversity and kindness. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual content. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

