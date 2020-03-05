The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.

New in theaters

B EMMA. Lavish visuals, engaging performances and the occasional modern sensibility enliven this adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel about a well-meaning, but self-involved romantic meddler (Anya Taylor-Joy). Rated PG. Brief partial nudity. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16.

C GREED One-note satire targeting the ultra-rich that loses its point in excessive caricature. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief drug use. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.

B ONWARD Pixar’s latest feature concerns two contemporary teenage elves on a magical quest to bring back a dead father, discovering truths about adulthood and brotherly love on the way. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.

C+ THE WAY BACK Ben Affleck’s gripping performance as an alcoholic asked to coach a high school tem — plus his personal story of addiction — isn’t enough to overcome a routine, somewhat manipulative script. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

Also showing

C BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug use, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

B BIRDS OF PREY Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual and drug material, frequent strong violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

D BRAHMS: THE BOY II A boy befriends a lifelike doll named Brahms and bad things happen. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, disturbing images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 26 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

B THE CALL OF THE WILD Entertaining update of Jack London’s tale of a brave dog in the Klondike featuring a realistic, but mildly distancing computer-generated dog. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, peril, some violence. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

D DOLITTLE Rated PG. Profanity, crude humor. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16.

D FANTASY ISLAND Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, suggestive material, drug content, terror, violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

B FROZEN II Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16.

C THE GENTLEMEN Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug content, violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16.

C IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE TruTV’s Impractical Jokers return to determine who’s left out when there’s only three Paula Abdul concert tickets to share. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive content, brief nudity, some drug references. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16.

C+ THE INVISIBLE MAN Intriguing premise — woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself possibly shadowed by abusive partner — eventually unravels into violent B-movie. Rated R. Profanity, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

B THE LODGE Dark, but spotty film of siblings spending time with possibly crazed potential stepmother (Riley Keough) at a mountain cabin. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, some bloody images, disturbing violence. 1 hour 48 minutes. CG16.

A 1917 Rated R. Profanity, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

B MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Animated feature in which Deku and his Hero Academy classmates take on villain Nine. Rated PG-13. Profanity, violence. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.

