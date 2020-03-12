The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C BLOODSHOT Brawn more than brains dominates in an average action film starring Vin Diesel as a revived soldier with nanotech-enhanced strength. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, intense sequences of violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR I STILL BELIEVE The story of contemporary Christian musician Jeremy Camp and his wife Melissa after she was diagnosed with cancer. Rated PG. Thematic material. RJ16, CG16.
C THE HUNT Awkward blend of violence and heavy-handed social commentary has a group of liberal elites hunting Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
C BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug use, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B BIRDS OF PREY Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual and drug material, frequent strong violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D BRAHMS: THE BOY II A boy befriends a lifelike doll named Brahms and bad things happen. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, disturbing images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 26 minutes. CG16.
B THE CALL OF THE WILD Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, peril, some violence. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B EMMA Lavish visuals, engaging performances and the occasional modern sensibility enliven this adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel about a well-meaning, but self-involved romantic meddler (Anya Taylor-Joy). Rated PG. Brief partial nudity. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D FANTASY ISLAND Bad ideas in search of coherence or even scares in this story of terror at an island resort. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, suggestive material, drug content, terror, violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16.
C THE GENTLEMEN Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug content, violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16.
C IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE TruTV’s Impractical Jokers return to determine who’s left out when there’s only three Paula Abdul concert tickets to share. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive content, brief nudity, some drug references. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE INVISIBLE MAN Intriguing premise — woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself possibly shadowed by abusive partner — eventually unravels into violent B-movie. Rated R. Profanity, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A 1917 Rated R. Profanity, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16.
B MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Animated feature in which Deku and his Hero Academy classmates take on villain Nine. Rated PG-13. Profanity, violence. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
B ONWARD Pixar’s latest feature concerns two contemporary teenage elves on a magical quest to bring back a dead father, discovering truths about adulthood and brotherly love on the way. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, rude humor, action, some violence. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE WAY BACK Ben Affleck’s gripping performance as an alcoholic asked to coach a high school team — plus his personal story of addiction — isn’t enough to overcome a routine, somewhat manipulative script. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.