The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B JUST MERCY Moving story of a civil rights attorney fighting to get a prisoner off Alabama’s death row, led by powerful performances by Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. Rated PG-13. Thematic content including some racial epithets. 2 hours, 16 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D+ LIKE A BOSS Disappointing, clichéd comedy wastes Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne as partners trying to save their cosmetics business. Rated R. Profanity, crude sexual material, drug use. 1 hour, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A 1917 Compelling point-of-view visuals underline director Sam Mendes’ gripping story of World War I soldiers on a dangerous mission. Rated R. Profanity, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C UNDERWATER Too-familiar, so-so thriller has deep-sea workers threatened by ocean-bottom monsters. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sci-fi action and terror. 1 hour, 35 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B BOMBSHELL Snappy, star-studded (Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie) docudrama about sexual harassment at Fox News under founder Roger Ailes. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual material. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16.
B CATS Stars with stage experience purr in this film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 blockbuster musical about, well, singing and dancing cats. Rated PG. Rude humor, some thematic elements, peril. CG16, RJ16.
B+ FORD V FERRARI The human conflict between upstarts and company men is as engaging as the high-speed racing action in this account of the 1966 LeMans battle between automakers Ford and Ferrari. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, peril. 2 hours, 32 minutes. RJ16.
B FROZEN II Long awaited sequel to 2013 animated smash Disney hit expands the story for the original’s sisters, but in largely expected ways. Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action and peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR THE GRUDGE A family moves into a house carrying a deadly curse for those who live there. Reboot of Japanese horror film “Ju-On.” Rated R. Some profanity, terror, disturbing images and bloody violence. RJ16, CG16.
B HONEY BOY Powerful drama drawn from actor Shia LaBeouf’s life about a boy actor struggling to overcome an abusive, alcoholic father (played by LaBeouf). Rated R. Pervasive profanity, some sexual material, drug use. WH.
C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Likable cast (Duane Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover among others) get saddled with familiar plot as they swap bodies in an immersive videogame. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ KNIVES OUT An all-star cast playing members of a despicable family makes for a delicious murder mystery when the family patriarch is killed. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, sexual references, thematic elements, drug material, brief violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A LITTLE WOMEN Director Greta Gerwig and a marvelous cast find a fresh energy and feisty life in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, one rich in characterizations and a perceptive eye on the March sisters as adults. Rated PG. Thematic elements, some smoking. 2 hours, 14 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B QUEEN & SLIM Compelling, nuanced look at a young black couple (Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya) on a cross-country run after an unexpected violent encounter with police. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some strong sexuality, nudity, brief drug use, violence. 2 hours, 12 minutes. CG16.
