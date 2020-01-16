The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Action buddy-cop franchise showing its age in its fourth film with unfocused story and too few chances for the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence chemistry to work. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug use, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
D DOLITTLE Updating of “Dr. Dolittle” children’s books, about a man who talks with animals, fails on all counts, from story and CGI effects to smothering Robert Downey Jr.’s personality. Rated PG. Profanity, crude humor. 1 hour, 46 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
A PAIN AND GLORY Director Pedro Almodóvar suggests his own experience in this portrait of an older director (Antonio Banderas) reflecting on the relationship of art and pain. Rated R. Profanity, some graphic nudity, drug use. 1 hour, 53 minutes. Best Actor nominee (Antonio Banderas). RJ16.
Also showing
B+ FORD V FERRARI The human conflict between upstarts and company men is as engaging as the high-speed racing action in this account of the 1966 LeMans battle between automakers Ford and Ferrari. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, peril. 2 hours, 32 minutes. Best Picture nominee. CG16, RJ16.
B FROZEN II Long awaited sequel to 2013 animated smash Disney hit expands the story for the original’s sisters, but in largely expected ways. Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action and peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16. FROZEN II SING-ALONG, CG16, RJ16.
C THE GRUDGE A family moves into a house carrying a deadly curse for those who live there. Reboot of Japanese horror film “Ju-On.” Rated R. Some profanity, terror, disturbing images and bloody violence. CG16.
B+ JOJO RABBIT Audacious coming-of-age comedy about a young boy in Nazi Germany whose imaginary friend is Hitler. Rated PG-13. Profanity, mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johannson) nominee. RJ16.
C JOKER Bleak origin story of comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as a violent abuse victim. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. Best Picture, Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Director (Todd Phillips) nominee. RJ16.
C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Likable cast (Duane Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover among others) get saddled with familiar plot as they swap bodies in an immersive videogame. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B JUST MERCY Moving story of a civil rights attorney fighting to get a prisoner off Alabama’s death row, led by powerful performances by Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. Rated PG-13. Thematic content including some racial epithets. 2 hours, 16 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ KNIVES OUT An all-star cast playing members of a despicable family makes for a delicious murder mystery when the family patriarch is killed. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, sexual references, thematic elements, drug material, brief violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D+ LIKE A BOSS Disappointing, clichéd comedy wastes Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne as partners trying to save their cosmetics business. Rated R. Profanity, crude sexual material, drug use. 1 hour, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
