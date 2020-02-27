The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.

NR IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE TruTV’s Impractical Jokers return to determine who’s left out when there’s only three Paula Abdul concert tickets to share. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive content, brief nudity, some drug references. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16.

C+ THE INVISIBLE MAN Intriguing premise — woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself possibly shadowed by abusive partner — eventually unravels into violent B-movie. Rated R. Profanity, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

B THE LODGE Dark, but spotty film of siblings spending time with possibly crazed potential stepmother (Riley Keough) at a mountain cabin. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, some bloody images, disturbing violence. 1 hour 48 minutes. CG16.

NR MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Animated feature in which Deku and his Hero Academy classmates take on villain Nine. Rated PG-13. Profanity, violence. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.

B SEBERG A marvelous Kristen Stewart as the title character carries this study of the 1960s actress under government surveillance for her activist connections. Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, nudity, some drug use. 1 hour, 43 minutes. CG16.

C BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug use, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

B BIRDS OF PREY Actress Margot Robbie proves hugely watchable as DC Comics character Harley Quinn exploring her post-Joker world. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual and drug material, frequent strong violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

D BRAHMS: THE BOY II A boy befriends a lifelike doll named Brahms and bad things happen. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, disturbing images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 26 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

B THE CALL OF THE WILD Entertaining update of Jack London’s tale of a brave dog in the Klondike featuring a realistic, but mildly distancing computer-generated dog. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, peril, some violence. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.

D DOLITTLE Rated PG. Profanity, crude humor. 1 hour, 46 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

D FANTASY ISLAND Bad ideas in search of coherence or even scares in this story of terror at an island resort. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, suggestive material, drug content, terror, violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

B FROZEN II Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.

C THE GENTLEMEN Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug content, violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

B+ KNIVES OUT Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, sexual references, thematic elements, drug material, brief violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. CG16.

A 1917 Rated R. Profanity, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16, RJ16.

A PARASITE Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, some violence. 2 hours, 12 minutes. Winner of Best Picture, Best Director Oscars. CG16.

B THE PHOTOGRAPH A daughter’s investigation of a photograph by her late mother leads to romance. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sexuality. 1 hour, 46 minutes. RJ16, CG16.

B+ SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Film adaptation of popular videogame proves a high-energy, enjoyable buddy movie for both kids and adults. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, rude humor, action, some violence. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.

THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “AGRIPPINA” Metropolitan Opera production of Handel’s “Agrippina,” starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato. 11:55 a.m. Saturday. RJ16.

DR. STRANGELOVE Stanley Kubrick’s dark 1964 satire about an impending nuclear armageddon caused by a crazed general’s attack order. Part of Baylor’s Movie Mondays series. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.

