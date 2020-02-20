The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR BRAHMS: THE BOY II A boy befriends a lifelike doll named Brahms and bad things happen. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, disturbing images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 26 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE CALL OF THE WILD Entertaining update of Jack London’s tale of a brave dog in the Klondike featuring a realistic, but mildly distancing computer-generated dog. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, peril, some violence. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
C BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug use, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B BIRDS OF PREY Actress Margot Robbie proves hugely watchable as DC Comics character Harley Quinn exploring her post-Joker world. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual and drug material, frequent strong violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
D DOLITTLE Rated PG. Profanity, crude humor. 1 hour, 46 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B DOWNHILL Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell shine as a married couple strained after the husband panics at an approaching avalanche. Rated R. Profanity, some adult material. 1 hour, 26 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D FANTASY ISLAND Bad ideas in search of coherence or even scares in this story of terror at an island resort. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, suggestive material, drug content, terror, violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B FROZEN II Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
C THE GENTLEMEN Guy Ritchie crime story combines energy, humor and an all-star cast, but there’s also a whiff of dated machismo and prejudice. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug content, violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16.
D GRETEL & HANSEL Re-imagining of the fairytale as a fable of 21st century concerns is visually striking, but sometimes grisly and woefully off the path. Rated PG-13. Disturbing images, thematic content, brief drug material. 1 hour, 27 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ KNIVES OUT Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, sexual references, thematic elements, drug material, brief violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. CG16.
A 1917 Rated R. Profanity, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A PARASITE Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, some violence. 2 hours, 12 minutes. Winner of Best Picture, Best Director Oscars. CG16.
B THE PHOTOGRAPH A daughter’s investigation of a photograph by her late mother leads to romance. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sexuality. 1 hour, 46 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Film adaptation of popular videogame proves a high-energy, enjoyable buddy movie for both kids and adults. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, rude humor, action, some violence. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Rated PG-13. Sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 22 minutes. CG16.
C THE TURNING Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, some suggestive content, disturbing images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 35 minutes. CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGSAMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL Documentary looking at the cultural influences leading to the over-sexualization of young people. Part of Baylor University’s Movie Mondays series. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.
FREE BURMA RANGERS Documentary on missionaries Dave and Karen Eubank as their family works in humanitarian relief in combat zones in Myanmar and Iraq. 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. RJ16.
