The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B BOMBSHELL Snappy, star-studded (Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie) docudrama about sexual harassment at Fox News under founder Roger Ailes. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual material. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16.
B CATS Stars with stage experience purr in this film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 blockbuster musical about, well, singing and dancing cats. Rated PG. Rude humor, some thematic elements, peril. CG16, RJ16.
C+ STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Supposed finale to “Star Wars” saga disappoints with too many characters and plot points, old and new, at too fast a pace. Rated PG-13. Sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 22 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
B+ A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Emotionally moving story of the positive effect children’s television show host Fred Rogers (a convincing Tom Hanks) had on the adults around him. Rated PG. Mild profanity, strong thematic material, a brief fight. CG16, RJ16.
C+ BLACK CHRISTMAS Members of a small college sorority fight back against a killer targeting them near the holiday break. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic material involving sexual assault, drinking, terror, violence. 1 hour, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B DARK WATERS Low-key, but solid drama with Mark Ruffalo as a nebbish attorney taking on a chemical company that polluted a farmer’s land. Rated PG-13. Strong profanity, thematic content, some disturbing images. 2 hours, 6 minutes. RJ16.
B+ FORD V FERRARI The human conflict between upstarts and company men is as engaging as the high-speed racing action in this account of the 1966 LeMans battle between automakers Ford and Ferrari. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, peril. 2 hours, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B FROZEN II Long awaited sequel to 2013 animated smash Disney hit expands the story for the original’s sisters, but in largely expected ways. Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action and peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Likable cast (Duane Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover among others) get saddled with familiar plot as they swap bodies in an immersive videogame. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ KNIVES OUT An all-star cast playing members of a despicable family makes for a delicious murder mystery when the family patriarch is killed. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, sexual references, thematic elements, drug material, brief violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C MIDWAY Realistic visual effects outweigh a cliched script and characters in this film about the pivotal 1942 World War II naval battle between American and Japanese forces. Rated PG-13. Profanity, smoking, scenes of war violence. 2 hours, 18 minutes. RJ16.
D PLAYING WITH FIRE Contrived, largely humorless comedy about California “smoke-jumping” firefighters (led by John Cena) stuck with caring for small children they’ve rescued. Rated PG. Rude humor, some suggestive material, mild peril. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16.
Special screenings
THE POLAR EXPRESS 2004 animated adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s children’s book about a boy’s nighttime trip to the North Pole. Saturday-Tuesday. WH
