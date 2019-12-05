The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B DARK WATERS Low-key, but solid drama with Mark Ruffalo as a nebbish attorney taking on a chemical company that polluted a farmer’s land. Rated PG-13. Strong profanity, thematic content, some disturbing images. 2 hours, 6 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR HOLD ON A young singer tries to save her drug-addicted brother. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, thematic elements, a scene of violence. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16.
NR PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE A young woman looks for a lost brother in the toy world of Playmobil. Rated PG. Some profanity, action and peril. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
C THE ADDAMS FAMILY Largely bland, tame 3D animated feature has the drolly macabre Addams Family moving to New Jersey and facing a reality TV show host. Rated PG. Macabre and suggestive humor, some action. CG16, RJ16.
B+ A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Emotionally moving story of the positive effect children’s television show host Fred Rogers (a convincing Tom Hanks) had on the adults around him. Rated PG. Mild profanity, strong thematic material, a brief fight. CG16, RJ16.
C CHARLIE’S ANGELS Reboot of women-driven 2000 action film, itself an update of the 1970s television show, adds little new and a lot old. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, action and violence. RJ16.
C+ DOCTOR SLEEP Uneven hybrid of tribute to Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” (bad choice) and a continuation of that story into contemporary psychic/vampire territory (workable). Rated R. Profanity, nudity, drug use, some bloody images, disturbing and violent content. 2 hours, 31 minutes. RJ16.
B+ FORD V FERRARI The human conflict between upstarts and company men is as engaging as the high-speed racing action in this account of the 1966 LeMans battle between automakers Ford and Ferrari. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, peril. 2 hours, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B FROZEN II Long awaited sequel to 2013 animated smash Disney hit expands the story for the original’s sisters, but in largely expected ways. Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action and peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B HARRIET Cynthia Erivo’s steely performance as the title character lifts a somewhat safe, straight-forward account of ex-slave freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, thematic content throughout, violent material. 2 hours, 5 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16.
B+ KNIVES OUT An all-star cast playing members of a despicable family makes for a delicious murder mystery when the family patriarch is killed. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, sexual references, thematic elements, drug material, brief violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C LAST CHRISTMAS Holiday rom-com (Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding) set in Brexit London that’s not so much com as good intentions on diversity and kindness. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual content. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL A supernatural catfight between fairy godmother Angelina Jolie and prospective mother-in-law/queen Michelle Pfeiffer never materializes, with a special effects heavy battle between kingdoms instead. Rated PG. Brief scary images, intense sequences of fantasy action and violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C MIDWAY Realistic visual effects outweigh a cliched script and characters in this film about the pivotal 1942 World War II naval battle between American and Japanese forces. Rated PG-13. Profanity, smoking, scenes of war violence. 2 hours, 18 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D PLAYING WITH FIRE Contrived, largely humorless comedy about California “smoke-jumping” firefighters (led by John Cena) stuck with caring for small children they’ve rescued. Rated PG. Rude humor, some suggestive material, mild peril. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B QUEEN & SLIM Compelling, nuanced look at a young black couple (Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya) on a cross-country run after an unexpected violent encounter with police. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some strong sexuality, nudity, brief drug use, violence. 2 hours, 12 minutes. CG16.
C TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Cliched, shallow script and choppy action sequences make the latest “Terminator” release just another franchise filler. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, frequent violence. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16.
C+ 21 BRIDGES Chadwick Boseman and a solid supporting cast raise the level of an otherwise implausible crime thriller where Manhattan is sealed off to catch a pair of drug-dealing cop killers. Rated R. Frequent profanity, violence. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Special screenings
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION 30th anniversary screening of the holiday comedy starring Chevy Chase. CG16.
THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD Director Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary using restored period footage returns with a 3-D treatment. 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday. CG16.
MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS Classic 1944 film musical with Judy Garland as one of four sisters in turn-of-the-20th-century St. Louis. 1 p.m. Sunday and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
PROMARE Japanese anime feature has mechanical-suited firefighters taking on flame-wielding mutants. 12:55 p.m. Sunday (subtitled), 7 p.m. Tuesday (dubbed) RJ16.
