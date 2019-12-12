The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR BLACK CHRISTMAS Members of a small college sorority fight back against a killer targeting them near the holiday break. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic material involving sexual assault, drinking, terror, violence. 1 hour, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B HONEY BOY Powerful drama drawn from actor Shia LaBeouf’s life about a boy actor struggling to overcome an abusive, alcoholic father (played by LaBeouf). Rated R. Pervasive profanity, some sexual material, drug use. CG16.
C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Likable cast (Duane Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover among others) get saddled with familiar plot as they swap bodies in an immersive videogame. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C RICHARD JEWELL Thought-provoking, but flawed Clint Eastwood-directed drama about the security guard wrongfully accused of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing. Rated R. Some sexual references, brief bloody images. 2 hours, 11 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B+ A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Emotionally moving story of the positive effect children’s television show host Fred Rogers (a convincing Tom Hanks) had on the adults around him. Rated PG. Mild profanity, strong thematic material, a brief fight. CG16, RJ16.
B DARK WATERS Low-key, but solid drama with Mark Ruffalo as a nebbish attorney taking on a chemical company that polluted a farmer’s land. Rated PG-13. Strong profanity, thematic content, some disturbing images. 2 hours, 6 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ FORD V FERRARI The human conflict between upstarts and company men is as engaging as the high-speed racing action in this account of the 1966 LeMans battle between automakers Ford and Ferrari. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, peril. 2 hours, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B FROZEN II Long awaited sequel to 2013 animated smash Disney hit expands the story for the original’s sisters, but in largely expected ways. Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action and peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B HARRIET Cynthia Erivo’s steely performance as the title character lifts a somewhat safe, straight-forward account of ex-slave freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, thematic content throughout, violent material. 2 hours, 5 minutes. RJ16.
C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16.
B+ KNIVES OUT An all-star cast playing members of a despicable family makes for a delicious murder mystery when the family patriarch is killed. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, sexual references, thematic elements, drug material, brief violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C LAST CHRISTMAS Holiday rom-com (Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding) set in Brexit London that’s not so much com as good intentions on diversity and kindness. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual content. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL A supernatural catfight between fairy godmother Angelina Jolie and prospective mother-in-law/queen Michelle Pfeiffer never materializes, with a special effects heavy battle between kingdoms instead. Rated PG. Brief scary images, intense sequences of fantasy action and violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16.
