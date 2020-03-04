Micky Braun is waiting on a flight to Nashville while doing a recent phone interview, a mode of transportation that might not fit someone whose band’s name is the Motorcars.
Given a recent move from Austin to Boston for family reasons, however, transportation by any means necessary seems more appropriate than any finickiness about a certain mode.
Braun, the Micky of Austin-based alt-country/roots rock band Micky and the Motorcars, returns to Waco for a concert with his band Friday night at The Backyard. They come to Texas back in performance mode after a short spell of recording in Nashville, the reason for Micky’s flight.
Braun and his brother Gary started the band in their home state of Idaho in 2002 after older brothers Cody and Willy moved their band Reckless Kelly to Austin. Micky and the Motorcars later followed Reckless Kelly’s lead and moved to Austin, building a following over almost 20 years for its Americana/alt-country sound.
The band has a new album to support, “Long Time Comin’,” and fans at Friday’s show likely will get a considerable taste of it live, Micky said.
The album, the band’s ninth, was recorded in Nashville and features country singer-songwriter Keith Gattis as producer as well as some of the studio musicians Gattis has used on other recordings. “It was a lot of fun,” Micky said. “Keith usually was playing guitar with us and I’ve always wanted to do something with him.”
In addition to a new producer, “Long Time Comin’ ” shows a higher profile from brother Gary, who expanded from his usual lead guitar playing to write several songs and sing lead vocals on roughly half the album.
“It’s translated real well,” Micky said. “It gives me more of a chance to step back and be a rhythm guitar player, and it’s fun for him to step out.” Fans, too, have approved since the album arrived in November, cheering the new songs and singing along in concert.
“The feedback has been really, really good and the response has been a lot quicker,” the band’s founder said. “Usually it takes from four to eight months (after album release) to get into fans’ heavy rotation.”
The Waco show comes amid a round of Texas dates for the band, which will tour the West Coast in May, Rocky Mountain states in June, then the Midwest in July.
It’s a lot of travel for Micky, who moved with his wife to Boston shortly after the birth of their daughter Allie 18 months ago. The band has shifted its touring to focus on larger shows rather than frequent ones and now performs largely from Thursdays through Saturdays, freeing time for family, travel and other business.
The change seems to be paying off, Micky noted. “In Texas, we’ve seen bigger crowds than we’re used to. We’ve been fortunate in that regard,” he said.
Micky and the Motorcars are no strangers to Waco, performing regularly at the Bowen MusicFest among other venues. He remembered a cold snap hit during one of the band’s outdoor shows at The Backyard and advised fans to watch the weather accordingly. “Bring a light jacket and come out,” he said. “Or bring $20 and buy a hoodie from our merchandise table.”
