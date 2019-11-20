Christmas decorations up before Thanksgiving or Christmas music already hitting the limit for some listeners may trigger most of this week’s “Bah! Humbug!”s, but the original — the one that Ebenezer Scrooge utters in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — can be heard onstage at McLennan Community College.
McLennan Theatre will stage an original adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” Thursday through Saturday at the college’s Music & Theatre Arts Building theater and while it features music and dancing, it’s not a musical in the traditional sense.
“I call it ‘theater art’ — It’s not a musical, but more like a concert version of a show. If you’ve seen ‘A Christmas Carol,’ you’ve never seen it like this,” said director and assistant professor of theater Joseph Taylor.
Taylor joined the MCC theater faculty this year from Northwest Florida State College, where he developed a script, with help from colleague Anthony Borella, that expanded the college choir’s Christmas concert into stage and dance.
The MCC director and choreographer also credits Bailey Kaye Cole helping adapt “A Christmas Carol” for a cast of some 40 performers with support from McLennan Opera Workshop faculty members Sharon Lavery and Mandy Morrison.
The MCC production retells Dickens’ famous short story, in which a midnight Christmas vision transforms a miserly, holiday-humbugging Scrooge (Chandler Spivey) in 19th-century London to a generous soul warmly embracing Christmas.
There are traditional Christmas carols, a couple of repurposed opera arias (“Libiamo ne’ lieti calici” from “La Traviata” and the “Flower Duet” from Delibes’ “Lakmé”) and a bit of contemporary dance moves that season the story. “It’s almost like a hybrid version, an abbreviated version of the book,” Taylor explained.
Not abbreviated is the cast’s size with 40 actors in the production and a smaller stage to work with. “It’s been very challenging,” the director said.
Due to the MTA Building theater’s smaller size, all three performances of “A Christmas Carol” are already sold out. Those interested in attending who don’t have tickets can come early and sign a waitlist for any tickets that become available. The waitlist will be available to sign beginning at 6:45 p.m. each night and tickets that are unclaimed by 7:25 p.m. will become available for purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.