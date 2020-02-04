When McLennan Community College student organizers decided to stage a student-driven Black History Month concert, they weren’t sure about the response.
The result — not one, but two nights of concerts titled “We Have Come This Far: An Inspirational Evening” — have proven them right, a bit of inspiration in itself.
MCC students and student ensembles, plus music faculty members Bronwen Forbay and Beth Ullman, will perform a wide-ranging mix of rock, hip-hop, spirituals, opera, jazz, rhythm-and-blues and choral arrangements Thursday and Friday nights in what planners say are the college’s first student Black History Month concerts.
Music education major Xhia (pronounced ZHEE-a) Williams, who teamed with fellow student Saddiq Granger to start the ball rolling on the event, felt a need to create a platform for students to express their feelings after witnessing a racial insult aimed at another in a Belton fast food restaurant.
As others signed on with the idea, MCC voice professor Forbay, a native South African who had seen apartheid in her home country, agreed to be a faculty sponsor, but on condition that the concert aim for the positive and inspiring — hence the “inspiration” in the title.
The concerts, held at 7:30 p.m. at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center, also will raise funds for the MCC chapters of the Music Student Association and Music Tea- chers National Association with admission of $8 and $5.
Students will perform both nights in solos and ensembles with Ullman singing her original composition “Charlie’s Last Stand” on Friday and Forbay singing a Zulu aria, “Zandi’s Love Song,” on Thursday.
The Ball PAC foyer will expand the concerts with art and poetry from Tashita Bibles and presentations from Waco authors Vivian Van Gorder and Mary Evans.
