Five years ago, Baylor University professor Adam Moore started exploring Waco on his bike, haphazardly at first, then intentionally, finding neighborhoods and places too often overlooked.
He would take pictures of sights off the traditional path and post them to his Instagram account @lost_in_waco, which over time became a multi-faceted view of a multi-facted city.
He is still exploring, but with friends. Instead of just places, it is people and micro-cultures found in those places. And the vehicle now is not a bike and a camera, but an arts and culture magazine titled Lost in Waco.
A year in the making and with the financial backing of local donors and the nonprofit Creative Waco, 1,500 copies of Lost in Waco landed in Waco late last month with a first-issue look at an alt Waco culture, skateboarding, a South Waco community advocate and a young art director.
“We’re looking at culture in a broad sense,” said founder and editor Moore, who also works as assistant director in Baylor’s Honors College.
The impetus for a magazine crystallized more than a year ago as Moore was pursuing another community-creating effort, the confessional storytelling project Analog Waco. That project invited participants to meet and publicly share stories, true and fictional, at venues such as Pinewood Public House, Cultivate 7twelve and Brotherwell Brewing.
As those sessions and other new music and arts clusters brought out fresh voices and alternative viewpoints, Moore and others started to talk about spotlighting some of Waco’s hidden creative cultures. As the success of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia empire drew thousands of tourists to Waco, they felt the image of Waco those outsiders encountered did not tell the whole story of the diverse city where they live and work.
True to form and against the commercial tide flowing against print media, Moore thought a magazine that readers could hold and flip through was the ideal solution.
A tipping point came when he realized many of the Waco artists he appreciated had created their work against similar odds.
“If you want to live in a city with creative projects going on, you should do that and make things happen,” he said.
That philosophical bravado, in fact, won him Lost in Waco’s managing editor Wendy Gragg, marketing and communications director of City Center Waco.
“My favorite thing is people who do something because they can’t not do it,” Gragg said.
For her, a new publication would provide a way to draw attention to the interesting but largely unsung people, talent and vision she had come across during her 14 years in Waco.
“We wanted to go a little deeper than the people you always hear about. There are so many ways to showcase the talent in Waco,” she said.
The critical mass of Lost in Waco’s creative core came with Sal Velasco signing on as creative director and Andreas Zaloumis as director of photography. After a June 2019 kickoff, work on the magazine began in earnest. Waco arts nonprofit Creative Waco chipped in with a $5,000 Arts Match Program grant to help support the first two issues, with local donors matching that amount.
The result after a year of discussion, interviewing, writing, photographing, page design and fundraising: a 64-page color magazine created by a nonprofit organization with material from 15 contributors.
“I think that it shows Waco is cool and that it shows there’s so much more to Waco,” Gragg said. “We have a skateboarding scene, punk music, amazing photographers and illustrators. We hope we can continue to tap into the talent that’s here.”
The new magazine arrived just in time for a coronavirus shelter-in-place order that largely shut down many of the restaurants, shops and small businesses serving the community that the Lost in Waco creators hope to celebrate.
In light of social distancing protocols, Moore and magazine volunteers have been slowly distributing copies of the free magazine to financial supporters first, then the restaurants, coffeehouses and businesses whose customers and visitors they had hoped would be their target audience.
As the shelter in place order is relaxed in upcoming weeks or months, Moore hopes customers and visitors returning to their socializing spots will find Lost in Waco’s stories of their community.
Once the first issue gets distributed and there is a sense of what post-coronavirus life in Waco might be, Moore and his staff will start the second issue.
He hopes new readers and new contributors expand Lost in Waco into an even broader revelation of alt Waco.
“They can tell the stories I can’t tell,” he said.
Anyone interested in receiving a copy of Lost in Waco can donate at lostinwaco.org/donate or buy a gift card from magazine sponsor White Elephant, and the magazine staff will deliver to the buyer, Moore said.
