The third year of Waco Friends of Peace/Climate’s climate change art exhibit finds contributing artists more focused on their message: It’s climate change and its effects, not other issues that also impact the environment.
“More (artists) were more closely on topic this year,” said organizer Alan Northcutt. “Last year, there were some on pollution and plastics. I guess carbon dioxide, being an invisible gas, is harder to picture.”
Some 65 paintings, drawings and a few sculptures make up this year’s exhibit, held for the second time on the walls at the downtown Waco Winery tasting room. The winery’s outdoor patio also has a piece, Serena Kristiana Teakell Rigby’s mixed media “Stomach Full Of Plastic,” in which a cascade of plastic bags and red yarn spill out of a painted whale’s abdomen.
Inside, artist topics address animal species extinction, rising oceans, melting glaciers and icebergs, climbing temperatures and the overt verbal statement or two. One of the larger works in the show, Shawn Knuckles’ painting “We Have Crossed THAT Bridge,” sets hands holding a newborn in the center of scenes of a changing global environment and the human consequences. The baby, incidentally, has the Extinction Rebellion logo, a circle surrounding an X suggesting an hourglass, as do several of the student pieces in the exhibit.
Despite the serious theme, there’s the occasional touch of humor, such as Cade Kegerreis’s “Tropical Polar” with its image of a polar bear resting under a palm tree on a tropical island.
This year’s show features an expansion of high school art and a return of several artists, such as Knuckles, Deborah Reed-Propst, John Ciaburri, Mark Kieran, Iris Wamalwa Naka, James Johnson and the Turtle Creek Kids preschool class.
The exhibit’s opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the winery, 708 Austin Ave.
