Day of the Dead and Rocio Ramirez
Waco artist Rocio Ramirez de Landoll, seen here at last year's Day of the Dead ofrenda at Cultivate 7twelve, will create her eighth annual memorial ofrenda this year at Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave., opening at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson, file

It’s the weekend before a midweek Halloween and although it’s a busy one — according to our Music & More guide, 19 concerts alone over the next seven days — there’s plenty with a taste of the season.

As the listings below show, there are film events, a few haunted houses, a Day of the Dead ofrenda, spooky nighttime tours and eerie music played live between today and Halloween:

“Nosferatu” with live accompaniment by Midway High School orchestras, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Midway High School theater, 8200 Mars Drive; $10.

Dark Mirror Film Festival, “Fear,” 2-9 p.m. Friday, McLennan Community College Michaelis Academic Center 111. “The Conjuring,” 2 p.m., “The Children,” 4:30 p.m. and “Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m.; free.

Fright Night at the Rite 2.0, 7 p.m. Friday (adults only) and 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday (Family Night), Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $25 for adults-only night, $15 and $8 for Family Night, available online at purplepass.com/#175169 an purplepass.com/#175663.

Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses, 8 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Exit 345, Interstate 35; $22, $13 for those 10 and younger.

”Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadowcast, 11:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10, with $10 prop bags.

Waco Community Band, “Tricks and Treats,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.

DPM After Dark, flashlight tour of Dr Pepper Museum, 10 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.; $30. Participants must be 18 and older.

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Traveling Ofrenda, 6 p.m. Wednesday through Nov. 17, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.

Baylor Halloween Organ concert, 9-10 p.m. Wednesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.

