It’s the weekend before a midweek Halloween and although it’s a busy one — according to our Music & More guide, 19 concerts alone over the next seven days — there’s plenty with a taste of the season.
As the listings below show, there are film events, a few haunted houses, a Day of the Dead ofrenda, spooky nighttime tours and eerie music played live between today and Halloween:
“Nosferatu” with live accompaniment by Midway High School orchestras, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Midway High School theater, 8200 Mars Drive; $10.
Dark Mirror Film Festival, “Fear,” 2-9 p.m. Friday, McLennan Community College Michaelis Academic Center 111. “The Conjuring,” 2 p.m., “The Children,” 4:30 p.m. and “Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m.; free.
Fright Night at the Rite 2.0, 7 p.m. Friday (adults only) and 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday (Family Night), Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $25 for adults-only night, $15 and $8 for Family Night, available online at purplepass.com/#175169 an purplepass.com/#175663.
Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses, 8 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Exit 345, Interstate 35; $22, $13 for those 10 and younger.
”Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadowcast, 11:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10, with $10 prop bags.
Waco Community Band, “Tricks and Treats,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
DPM After Dark, flashlight tour of Dr Pepper Museum, 10 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.; $30. Participants must be 18 and older.
Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Traveling Ofrenda, 6 p.m. Wednesday through Nov. 17, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Baylor Halloween Organ concert, 9-10 p.m. Wednesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.