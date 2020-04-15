As the coronavirus crisis has stilled basketball nets across the country, the makers of a documentary film are hoping to get attention for the story of the first man who made them swish from range.
“Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story,” directed by Jacob Hamilton, becomes available as a $7.99 video on demand rental in a three-day window, Thursday through Saturday, at http://www.jumpshotmovie.com/. Hamilton and some of the film’s participants will do a live Q & A at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The 79-minute documentary about the Nebraska native credited with inventing the jump shot took Hamilton nine years to bring to this point and features the likes of Steph Curry, who served as executive producer, Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki.
While Sailors is credited with inventing the jump shot during his years as an All-American point guard at the University of Wyoming and then in the fledgling pro league that preceded the NBA, his life after his years in basketball fills much of “Jump Shot.”
Away from the sports limelight, Sailors worked as a cowboy, then a homesteader in Alaska, before returning to Wyoming in 2002. He led the way for female athletes in high school and college sports, becoming a beloved and influential part of his community. It’s that part of the story, a look at a man and his influence beyond the sport where he first won attention, that has impressed viewers at film festivals in Austin, Dallas and Chicago, Illinois.
For Waco artist Ty Clark, the movie has represented a healing labor of love. Hamilton, an Austin filmmaker, signed on Clark as a producer early in the film’s creation and Clark brought his basketball experience and contacts to the project.
While many in Waco know Clark for his work as an artist, his college days and a few years after were devoted to basketball. The 6-4 Placer High School graduate played small forward for NAIA power Azusa Pacific University in the late 1990s, captaining the team that progressed to the NAIA Final Four only to lose before the finals.
Clark’s love for the game took him to Romania as a professional player, but frequent injuries led him to quit the sport in 2001. While only a few of Sailors’ basketball colleagues, friends and students were available for interviews — Sailors died in 2016 at the age of 95 — Clark found himself interviewing some of the basketball stars and coaches he admired as a player.
“This film brought me the closure I needed. It’s been such a joy. I feel my career has been complete,” he said.
Producers had hoped a nationwide theater screening on April 2 at some 200 theaters — including Waco’s AMC Starplex Galaxy — would spark word of mouth for the film, only to see rolling shelter-in-place orders across the country shut down movie theaters.
“We had one shot and we lost it,” Clark said. It was a blow that followed the cancellation of this year’s NCAA basketball championships, the men’s Final Four an annual pilgrimage for Clark and some of his longtime basketball friends. Adding salt to the wound was the possibility that the Baylor Bears’ men team might have progressed to the Final Four this year, he noted.
Still, the VOD screening comes at a time not only where basketball fans are desperate for anything fresh and current about the sport, but where stories of a man whose life was spent giving to others come as welcome news during widespread anxiety and uncertainty, Clark noted.
“This is the time for hope and love and inspiration,” he said. “This is a film to share with families.”
