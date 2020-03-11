Jazz singer Calabria Foti has performed with small combos and large orchestras, even sung in the same recording booth that Frank Sinatra used, but the instrumentation backing her or location doesn’t change her basic, essential approach to the music: It’s all about the song and communicating what’s in it.
“It’s all about listening and participating in the moment,” she said in a recent phone interview. “It’s just presenting the beauty of what I’m telling.”
Her way with a song, especially those jazz and pop standards from what’s considered the Great American Songbook, has earned Foti her reputation as one of the foremost interpreters of that songbook.
Waco jazz fans will have the chance to hear Foti and her husband, acclaimed trombonist Bob McChesney, when the two perform “Beauty and the Brass” Saturday night with the Waco Jazz Orchestra at the Waco Hippodrome.
The concert raises money for the WJO, used to benefit the Central Texas Jazz Society, a McLennan Community College jazz scholarship and a monthly jazz jam session downtown at Klassy Glass.
The WJO show brings the two Los Angeles-based jazz musicians back to Central Texas where they’ve performed or spoken in the past at McLennan Community College and Temple College’s annual jazz festival.
Saturday’s program features such standards as “The Very Thought of You,” “In a Mellow Tone,” “On Green Dolphin Street,” “Day In, Day Out,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” and more, all from the two musicians’ deep repertoire of pop and jazz music.
Last year, the two released Foti’s fourth album, “Prelude to a Kiss,” whose songs were selections that meant family to Foti — numbers she sang to her daughters when they were young, a song her father wrote for her mother, songs that reminded her of McChesney.
The album featured full orchestral arrangements as well as those for jazz combos and was recorded in the same Capitol Records studio where Frank Sinatra once sang. “It was just a joy to do,” she recalled.
The daughter of two musicians, Foti grew up in New York and Florida, becoming accomplished as a violinist as well as a vocalist. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue a performing career, meeting, then marrying trombonist McChesney. Both found plenty of recording work, McChesney as a trombonist with rapid technique, Foti as singer and violinist — the latter heard, incidentally, as soloist in the theme for public television’s “Great Performances” and in jazz violin riffs by Lisa Simpson on “The Simpsons.”
Foti teamed with television’s Seth McFarlane in a duet of “Let’s Fall in Love,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra and arranger Nelson Riddle that won them a 2014 Grammy Award. Foti won permission to use Riddle’s arrangement of Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life” that had been intended for Sinatra’s “Only the Lonely,” but never used, and is hoping to team with McFarlane for a second duet on that song.
“My goal is to put together all these Sinatra associations for an album called ‘Sentimental Sinatra,’” she said. “Things are happy and I feel very blessed to be in music.”
