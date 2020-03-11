“The Floating World” — ukiyo-e in Japanese — refers to the temporal delights found in the pleasure districts of Edo (now Tokyo), Kyoto and Osaka in 19th-century Japan where teahouses, brothels, theaters and more were clustered.
Art reflecting that culture, its players and scenes has lasted through the centuries, however, and woodblock prints from that era make up the Martin Museum of Art’s latest exhibit, “The Floating World: A Collection of Japanese Woodcuts.”
The exhibit, part of Baylor University’s “Spotlight Japan 2020” cultural arts emphasis later this month, features more than two dozen Japanese prints of the ukiyo-e world from the 17th to 19th century, made on thin, but durable, mulberry paper.
It’s largely drawn from the Martin Museum’s permanent collection and represents most of the museum’s holdings of Japanese woodblock prints, said collections manager Chani Jones.
Created largely to show — and whet interest in — the cultural life going on in confined urban districts under the rule of the Tokugawa shogunate, the colored prints depict courtesans, actors, geishas, bathhouses, kabuki scenes and samurai.
At the time of their creation, Japan was isolated from much of the broader world, its art confined primarily to the middle and upper classes. With the opening of Japan to the West in the mid-19th century, its woodcut printing with its distinctive style and format caught the world’s attention.
Prints were made on mulberry paper, using primarily natural dyes and ink, with as many as 20 blocks used for a single print. Artists compressed three-dimensional scenes and people into two dimensions, sometimes cropping figures on the borders, a visual style remarkably different from what was common in European and American print-making, said museum director Allison Chew.
The Japanese prints had a deep impact on European artists, shaping their use of color and composition, particularly the Impressionists of the late 19th century. “There’s no clearer influence of how ukiyo-e influenced the world,” Chew observed.
