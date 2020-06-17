As much as Shakespeare has been stretched and adapted over the centuries, it’s fairly clear that Waco hasn’t seen a staging of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” produced or performed quite like the one opening at Common Grounds this Thursday.
It’s still the same comedy of overlapping levels — city rulers and citizens, forest gods and fairies, rude mechanicals — and set outside, this time on Common Grounds’ patio where concerts are often held.
But how it got put together and the experience of attending while practicing social distancing are new, thanks to the brave new theater world that the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping.
“Putting it together has been an interesting experience,” admitted director Trent Sutton, whose performing arts nonprofit Wild Imaginings, which also performs poetry and play readings, is staging “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Auditions, for instance, were held via Zoom teleconferences due to shelter in place orders that encouraged people to stay home. Then there was the first stage of rehearsals, also held via Zoom, which required flipping the standard sequence of rehearsing.
Rather than blocking the play in beginning weeks, where actors are given a sense of the set and where they are supposed to deliver their lines, the 13 Wild Imaginings players worked instead on script work, characterization and getting the feel of Shakespearean language down.
Over the last week and a half, the play took its physical form, with the cast working together at Sutton’s home, then in their performing space, learning where to move and interact.
The company chose not to act with masks, the director said, but were given the freedom to space as they felt comfortable.
The story remains the same, though shortened for performance. Four sets of couples in ancient Athens and the nearby forest — the Duke Theseus (Kristi Hunter) and his betrothed Hippolyta (Melissa Archer); lovestruck Athenians Hermia (Kristana Doreck), Lysander (Kayla Arnold), Helena (Allison Tinsley), Demetrius (Sutton); and rulers of forest spirits Oberon (Hunter) and Titania (Archer) — find their relationships tried and tested by time in the forest where magic rules and identities become confused.
Throw in a mischievous sprite named Puck (Karen Savage) and the play-within-a-play, a telling of the story of Pyramus and Thisbe that goes hilariously wrong in the hands of its amateur performers, and one sees why “Midsummer” is one of Shakespeare’s most frequently performed comedies.
“It’s a great show for right now in that it provides a little break from reality,” said Sutton, a former Jubilee Theatre director. “I think people need to be reminded there’s still magic, still mirth in the world.”
Seating will be limited to allow distancing between attendees and the performance run will stretch through two weekends to make more seats available. Tickets will be sold online with any tickets remaining sold at the door. Sutton noted only about 50 seats will be available at each performance.
