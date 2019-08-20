Waco country singer-songwriter Holly Tucker’s new album is titled “You’re Gonna Know My Name” and she’s working to make sure it’s more than a song title.
Tucker debuts her seven-song album Thursday night at the Beltonian Theatre in Belton, complete with a VIP pre-concert meet-up with some unreleased songs and a special Holly Tucker cupcake (red velvet cake, strawberry cheesecake, cream cheese icing and chocolate chips) from Delightful Hearts Sweet Treats.
The album represents a milestone for Tucker, the first in which she wrote or co-wrote all the songs, and what she hopes is a step forward after a financially painful release from an artist development contract.
“It’s much more me, more my age,” said the 26-year-old musician, who won national attention six years ago with an extended run on Season 4 of the television vocal competition series “The Voice.”
Not that the older Tucker is racy or unseemly. “It’s all still wholesome stuff,” she said. But it represents an artist who’s a little more confident in her writing ability and comes after a trying period.
It cost her to get out of a bad contract, then an Indiegogo fundraising project she had started for her album got put on hold after the death of her grandfather. “It’s been a rough year and a half for me,” she said. “Financially, it was a real struggle. But I finally got out of the contract and got my songs back.”
Her latest singles have found growing audiences on the Texas radio charts, starting with “The Finer Things” last November, “Country Music Won’t Let Me” and, most recently, “Take Me Fishin’.” The first two made it into the top 15 on the Texas country charts,” after the No. 30 finish of her “Dallas on Your Boots,” and worked their way to 100,000 streams on Spotify.
“Take Me Fishin’ ” also has hit 100,000 streams and much more quickly than the two previous songs. “I’m starting to see some good response for it,” she said.
More country music fans may get to know her name next month at the Texas Country Music Association awards on Sept. 22, where she’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year. She won the Female Artist award in 2018 and 2017 and attributes her success to her followers.
“I’m hoping to continue to represent them. It’s a fan-nominated and fan-voted award, and a testament to the awesome fans I have,” she said.