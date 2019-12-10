Christmas sparks an artistic response more than any other holiday, so it’s no surprise to find local stages active with holiday productions.
Regardless of specific plots, storylines or songs, what’s onstage this weekend and next spin common threads of cheer, fun and goodwill.
“The Most Wonderful Show Of The Year,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, , Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Tickets are $15, $5 for children.
The show goes on at the Waco Civic Theatre despite a Dec. 3 burglary that saw some $5,000 worth of audio and video equipment stolen or damaged, including microphones intended for this weekend’s holiday music revue.
Director Eric Shephard said donations, a brief Kickstarter fundraiser and volunteers pitching in have covered enough of the losses to allow the holiday production to go on this weekend, though some of the video projections have been reduced. “People have been generous,” he said.
The 90-minute production features a cast of 32 actors singing Christmas favorites in a show loosely modeled after Judy Garland’s 1963 Christmas special. “It’s an excuse to sing some of our favorite Christmas songs,” Shephard admitted.
The musical revue follows the theater’s largely sold-out run of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” the previous weekend.
- “Ebenezer’s Christmas,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets are $10, $8 for those 12 years and younger.
The Waco Children’s Theatre turns to an original musical written by former WCT choreographer Flo Wendorf Fitzpatrick 20 years ago for its holiday production.
Her contemporary story, which takes Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” as a starting point, features a flint-hearted Broadway multimillionaire named Ebenezer (Colton Vosang) who wants to shut down an orphanage for “wayward people in the arts,” said Waco Children’s Theatre director Linda Haskett. The orphans’ ghosts return to display their performing talents, however, with angels, devils and an Angel of Death amid Spice Girls and Elvis Presley references.
“It’s just as silly as it can be,” Haskett said. “The kids are intrigued by it.”
“A Christmas Carol,” Brazos Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Tickets are $28.50 and $25.50, and include holiday buffet and drinks.
Brazos Theatre company members perform the theater’s holiday tradition of Charles Dickens’ beloved “A Christmas Carol” staged as a 1940s radio play.
“The Sound Of Music,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Christian Youth Theater Waco presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s inspiring, but non-holiday, musical “The Sound Of Music” Dec. 19-22 at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
“Christmas at Christie’s,” Jubilee Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 20-21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. Tickets $12, $7 for those 12 years and younger.
Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre marks the Christmas season with an original play written and performed by local actors.
