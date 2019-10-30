Thank you for Reading!
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 27 AND 32 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...NORTH, NORTHEAST, AND CENTRAL TEXAS.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WILL
RESULT IN WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS TO LOWER 20S BY SUNRISE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FREEZE WARNING MEANS THAT THE SEASON'S FIRST EPISODE OF SUB-
FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR. THESE CONDITIONS WILL
KILL SENSITIVE PLANTS, AND RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED TO PROTECT
TENDER VEGETATION. AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD ALSO BE
TURNED OFF TO AVOID CREATING ICE PATCHES ON NEARBY ROADS,
DRIVEWAYS, AND SIDEWALKS.
&&
A Traveling Ofrenda marking the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at 402 Tyler Street, created by Rocio Ramirez and fellow artist Diane Torres, honors the memory of family members and loved ones who have died with traditional displays of flowers, cut paper art, candy skulls, photographs and food.
The Traveling Ofrenda, set up in past years at such places as the Art Forum of Waco and downtown's Cultivate 7twelve, will have an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and will be on display through Nov. 11. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..
A community ofrenda is at South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave., and will be on display through Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday.
