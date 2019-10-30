A Traveling Ofrenda marking the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at 402 Tyler Street, created by Rocio Ramirez and fellow artist Diane Torres, honors the memory of family members and loved ones who have died with traditional displays of flowers, cut paper art, candy skulls, photographs and food.

The Traveling Ofrenda, set up in past years at such places as the Art Forum of Waco and downtown's Cultivate 7twelve, will have an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and will be on display through Nov. 11. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

A community ofrenda is at South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave., and will be on display through Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday.

