It’s a week until Halloween, but its celebration has never been confined to a single night as a look at the local entertainment calendar indicates.
For those who want to exercise their costuming, candy-collecting, creepy chills and carnivalling over the next seven days, here’s a sampling of what’s in store.
- The 2008 Waco-made zombie film “Risen” gets another Halloween week screening at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. See flesh-eating crowds in local settings before the advent of Silos tourists. Admission is $5.
- Rock and costumes bring the energy to a Halloween Mash-N-Bash organized by Keep Waco Loud on Saturday at Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Blvd. Doors open at 7 p.m. and features After The Fact, Just Another Monster, Rebel Flesh, Saturday Nite Shockers and Giblet Head. Costume contest entry fee is $7.
- Also holding a rock-and-wear blowout is Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave., where a 6 p.m. Friday show with costume contest features The DiMaggios, Zet Zero, Rad Dragon, The Butts, Uncle Brother, Dead Horse Creek and Rewound. $5.
- Test your aptitude for a creepy night — a coffin in the living room, anyone? — at Historic Waco Foundation’s Sitting Up with the Dead Victorian Funeral and Spiritualism Exhibit from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. $20.
- What happens at a 19th century bottling plant late at night? Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute gets in on the night shivers with a lights-out DPM After Dark tour of the museum Wednesday night starting at 10 p.m. It’s $30 and for those 18 and older.
- It’s midnight madness at the Waco Hippodrome Friday and Saturday where Waco Civic Theatre actors shadowcast the ”Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with prop bags to sell to audience members, at midnight. Tickets are $10.
- Motorcycles and monsters mingle at the Halloween Bike Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Harley-Davidson of Waco, 4201 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway. Costume contest, live music and more are planned.
- Hewitt hosts its fifth annual Spooktacular from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Warren Park. The community event features trick-or-treating, games, costume contests and food trucks. Those attending can bring canned goods to donate to Hewitt First United Methodist Church’s Hallelujah Food Pantry.
- The go-to Waco-area haunted houses for decades, Deadzone and Texas Chainsaw Nightmare haunted houses at 14656 N. Interstate 35 near Elm Mott, Exit 345, head into the heart of the haunting season at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus Wednesday through Nov. 2. $22, $13 for children 9 and younger.
