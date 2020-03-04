Donald Lawrence wears many hats in gospel music — performer, composer and producer, for starters — but he has a unified solution when it comes to creating community: Singing together.
“If you want to bring a community together, put them in a choir,” he said, calling from North Carolina where he lives. Singing together not only provides a shared experience and music that bonds people, but even stimulates a satisfying burst of endorphins. “If you want unity and peace, put people in a choir,” he said.
Waco-area residents will get the chance to prove Lawrence’s words this weekend when the gospel musician comes to lead a Unity and Peace Workshop and Concert Friday and Saturday at Antioch Community Church.
The two-day event includes performances from praise and worship ensembles from Waco, Dallas and Houston. Three Waco residents — James Brandon Baggett, Hector Sabido and the late Michael Chapman — will be recognized for their community-building work and members of the Waco Community Choir will fill out the workshop choir that will sing behind Lawrence on Saturday night.
Jeffie Sanders, president of the Waco Community Choir, said the two-night event fits the choir’s mission in the community and its openness to all races. “You only need to love the Lord and be willing to sing,” she said. Joining the choir as event sponsors are New Seasons Productions and Enriching All Children.
Lawrence, 58, will teach his songs and the technique of his style at the workshop as well as the stories behind some of his songs both new and old. “For me, the stories are, for me, where psychotherapy happens — how the song gets me through life,” he said.
The gospel leader calls the workshop and concert more spiritual than “overly religious.” “I believe in the power of music to heal, speak and love. I’m a Christian, but this is gospel music for everybody,” he said. “I let the music speak for itself.”
Lawrence brings not only a gospel sound that has won him a Grammy Award, and multiple Dove and Stellar awards over the years, but a varied background. The North Carolinian grew up in a strict, but musical Pentecostal family — “When I was young, we didn’t get to do anything but sing,” he said — then studied musical theater at Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, a choice that “intrigued my family.”
His career in gospel since then has blended time as a singer, leader of the award-winning Tri-City Singers, producer and collaborator with a Who’s Who list of gospel music stars such as the Clark Sisters, Karen Clark Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Hezekiah Walker and Edwin Hawkins. He’s also worked with rhythm-and-blues group En Vogue and singers Stephanie Mills, Peabo Bryson and Mary J. Blige.
While his music has evolved over time, it’s still his sound at its core and it’s still storytelling.
Storytelling in multiple forms drives his latest project, a conceptual album and stage production titled “Goshen,” in which he updates the Biblical story of Exodus. Mounting the production for a May debut is Chicago’s Deeply Rooted Dance Theater and the work will combine gospel music, dance, spoken word and poetry.”It’s unique. We don’t have a template for it,” he said.
His weekend in Waco doesn’t have a template either, but a familiar pattern of gospel and choral music. Lawrence will bring his four-piece band and several backup singers to join the workshop choir in the Saturday concert. Also performing are Jackie Smith and YDM from Houston, Dallas praise and worship leader Ann Clark and Waco praise dance group Miriam’s Army.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.