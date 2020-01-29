Cedric Dent, former baritone for the vocal gospel jazz group Take 6, uses “David & Goliath” as the starting point of his musical presentation at the Tuesday afternoon session of Baylor University’s Pruit Symposium, but it’s not so much the story as the sound.
The “David & Goliath” at the center of his talk is a song recorded in the early 1960s by the Jubilee Four quartet, then recorded decades later by Take 6, with a new arrangement, on its Grammy Award-winning 1988 debut album “Take 6.”
The musical distance between the two, from the straight-ahead harmonies of the Jubilee Four, close to those of barbershop singing, to the slightly jazz flavored version by Take 6 illustrates Dent’s point about how black gospel music doesn’t exist in a vacuum.
“Gospel music is always stylistically affected by what was going on in society, culture and pop culture,” he said in a recent interview from his office at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee where he’s a professor of music. “It finds itself shaped by the culture and society of its singers.”
For the Jubilee Four, their harmonies came from the black gospel quartet tradition exemplified by the hugely popular Golden Gate Quartet of the mid-20th century. By the time Take 6 formed, members led by arranger Mark Kibble wanted to nudge their a cappella sound from traditional gospel to jazz-influenced harmonies to reach a different, younger audience.
That, in a nutshell, traces in miniature how black gospel music evolves, he said.
The Golden Gate Quartet shaped the sound of gospel groups that came after them and the multiple Grammy- and Dove Award-winning Take 6 has done the same with a global influence that continues to reverberate after Dent left the group in 2011. “The sound of the group can be heard about anywhere around the world,” he said, noting that the ensemble still performs more than 120 concerts annually, many overseas.
Dent’s “David & Goliath: Gospel Music in Word and Song” presentation takes place at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library. He’ll follow it with an evening presentation, “Fly Away: Gospel Music in Word and Song,” at 6:30 p.m. at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.
That presentation, which will also feature Truett Seminary vocalist Joslyn Henderson, covers a broader history of black gospel music and, given the church where it will take place, has room for a congregation to sing along, Dent said. Both presentations are free and open to the public.
Since 2013, the Pruit Symposium has examined American black sacred music, in conjunction with Baylor’s Black Gospel Music Restoration project led by journalism professor Bob Darden. Dent connected with Darden several years ago when he was looking for a gospel music history text for his classes and found Darden’s “Nothing but Love in God’s Water” covered the period he needed, he said.
Take 6 began in 1980 at Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama, as a group called Alliance with six voices opening new harmonic possibilities. Dent joined in 1985 as three original members graduated; two years later, the gospel jazz ensemble signed with Warner Records, changed its name to Take 6 and began a career that would see 14 albums, eight Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards and induction in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
Dent left the group in 2011 to go into academia, focusing on the history of black gospel music. At Middle Tennessee State, he directs the school’s vocal jazz ensemble, the MTSU Singers.
