For many, Christmas brings family and friends together to celebrate. For Texas musicians Dick Gimble and his daughter Emily, Christmas is a time to bring family and friends together to celebrate — and perform.
That performance takes place Thursday night at the Waco Hippodrome where the Gimbles Family Christmas will unite Dick and Emily as well as fellow musicians and friends in a western swing flavored concert with a holiday touch.
“We’re really excited about this gig,” said Dick Gimble, a longtime western swing bassist and guitarist and McLennan Community College music instructor. The other part of his “we” is daughter Emily, an award-winning Austin keyboardist who’s equally well-versed in western swing as well as a broad swath of Americana and country music.
Accomplished talent
The Thursday night show winds up fall touring for the Gimbles, presently on the Texas Commission for the Arts’ Texas Touring Roster. Emily, a three-time “Best Keyboards” winner of the Austin Music Awards, also is a Texas State Artist for 2020.
In addition to her solo work and a standing Friday night gig at Austin’s Continental Club, Emily has played with such Austin groups as the Marshall Ford Swing Band, Warren Hood and the Goods and, from 2014 to 2016, with famed western swing band Asleep at the Wheel. One of her friends from that band, fiddler and MCC music industry careers grad Katie Shore, will join the Gimbles on Thursday.
Shore currently is one of four women nominated for Western Swing Female honors at the 2020 Ameripolitan Music Awards. Bassist Michael Archer will round out the band for Thursday night.
Expect a healthy amount of western swing on Thursday. “We didn’t want to do a whole night of Christmas stuff,” Dick explained.
Some Waco fans may remember an earlier Gimbles Family Christmas when Dick’s father and Emily’s grandfather Johnny Gimble, one of the great Texas fiddlers, was alive. The three Gimbles performed a Christmas show for several years at Fellowship Bible Church and there may be a hat tip to his dad in Thursday’s show, Dick said.
“Daddy wrote two pretty good Christmas songs and I think we may try to work something up for the show: ‘What Is Christmas if Christ Isn’t in It?’ and ‘A Christmas Wish,’” he said.
Opening the Hippodrome concert for the Gimbles is another friend and MCC graduate, Waco-area country singer-songwriter Kayla Ray. Ray has been busy touring this fall as well and plans a solo acoustic set drawing from her last two albums, plus some new unreleased numbers.
